3 Indian players who were unlucky to miss out on ODI series squad against Windies

India is currently playing the home test series against West Indies and are leading 1-0 in the two-match Test series. The BCCI announced the 12 man squad for the final test and also released India's squad for the first two ODIs.

While the selectors have announced an unchanged playing XI for the final Test, the selectors have made plenty of changes for the ODI series. India has rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and has also dropped Dinesh Karthik from the ODI set-up.

The selectors have also recalled Mohammad Shami and have given a chance for young Rishabh Pant to cement his place in the ODI XI. While there have plenty of exclusions and inclusions, we take a look at the players who failed to make it to the squad.

#3 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, India's crisis man during the 2011 World Cup has been in decent form of late for Uttar Pradesh in ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy. Raina could have been the perfect No.6 batsman who can take up Jadhav's position for the West Indies series.

Added to his batting abilities, he can also prove to be an excellent part-time bowler. Though he may not be a wicket-taker, he can slow down the momentum of opposition during the middle-overs.

The selectors could have availed the services of Suresh Raina to replace the injured Kedar Jadhav in addition to being a magnificent batsman, handy bowler and an enthralling fielder.

