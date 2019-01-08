3 Indian players who will be looking to cement their place in the Indian side for the 2019 World Cup

Karthik will be looking to replicate his T20I from in ODIs

The Indian Team will be looking forward to carrying their rampant run of form from the Test matches to the ODI series against the Australians. India is scheduled to play three ODIs with Australia before flying to New Zealand.

The Indians have been formidable in all the departments in the recently concluded Test Series against Australia showcasing why they are a force to be reckoned with. The Indian team welcomes the return of their former captain, M.S.Dhoni, after he was dropped from the T20 side for the series against the Windies and Australia.

Rishab Pant was left out for this ODI series after his unimpressive show in the T20s against Australia and West Indies.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup four months away, the Indian players will be using these ODIs to stake their claim to be on the flight to England. Here is the list of three Indian players who will be looking to cement their place for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik was dropped out of the Indian ODI side for the series against the Windies as the selectors decided to go with Rishab Pant. After being dropped from the ODI side, he had a decent show in the first T20 against the Windies where he guided the team to a 5-wicket win. The Windies had put on a formidable show in the first T20 as they sent the Indian openers back to the pavilion at the end of the 3rd over. Karthik scored an unbeaten 31 and was supported by Krunal Pandya as the pair guided India to a win.

Karthik put up a great performance in the 1st T20 against the Aussies where he scored a quick fire 30 off 13 balls to keep India in the game. After the fall of Karthik's wicket, the Indian team fell short by four runs. In the 3rd T20, Karthik stitched a 60 run partnership for the 5th wicket with the skipper to take India to a 6-wicket win.

In 2018, Karthik maintained a batting average of 60.33 which prompted the Indian selectors to give him a chance to prove his worth in ODIs before the World Cup.

Considering Pant has scored an unbeaten 159 in the final Test match, Karthik will be looking to make the most of the ODI series against the Baggy Greens to book his place in the ODI side.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement