3 Indian records Rohit Sharma can break as an opener in Test cricket

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
935   //    07 Oct 2019, 18:00 IST

Can Rohit Sharma transform into one of India's best Test format openers?
Can Rohit Sharma transform into one of India's best Test format openers?

Rohit Sharma has been one of the finest limited-overs batsmen in the recent past. In the past few years, Rohit has achieved almost every possible milestone and still continues to scale greater heights in his tenure as an opening batsman.

After plying his trade as an opener in shorter versions of the game and attaining quite a lot of success, the ongoing series against South Africa saw Rohit opening the batting for India in the first Test match of the three-match series. To nobody's surprise, Rohit did justice to the decision by notching up back-to-back centuries in his first two innings as an opening batsman.

In the first Test match at Visakhapatnam, Rohit had a major role to play in both the innings of the Test match. He stitched a record 317-run opening stand alongside Mayank Agarwal in the first innings and to back his fine show from the first essay, Rohit approached an aggressive strategy and scored a quick century off just 133 balls.

With his efforts in his maiden Test as opener, Rohit is certain to hold on to his spot at the top of the order for a long time to come. With the backing of the management and the skipper, Rohit will want to cement his place at the top as an attacking Test opener.

Here we take a look at three Indian records which Rohit can break as a Test opener.

#3 Most sixes in an innings

Rohit is known for his aggressive style of play
Rohit is known for his aggressive style of play

Known for his ability to clear the rope with ease, Rohit is known for his six-hitting prowess in the LOI formats. He owns the record for most sixes in T20Is and will want to claim the record in the longest format of the game as well.

Currently, Navjot Singh Sidhu owns the record for most sixes in an innings by an Indian in Test cricket, dating back to 1994 when he smashed eight sixes in his 124-run knock against Sri Lanka at Lucknow.

Rohit also came to close to equaling this record in his first innings as an opener as he hit six sixes, and followed it up with seven sixes in the second innings, but in the end, he agonizingly missed out from claiming the illustrious record.

However, he did smash the record for most sixes in Test match, which was previously owned by Wasim Akram. Rohit went past Wasim Akram's tally of 12 sixes in a match with the 13 sixes he picked up from the first Test.

