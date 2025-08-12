3 Indian Test players who need to be backed through thick and thin during the ongoing transition ft. Prasidh Krishna

India's Test team is going through an interesting period of transition right now. Following the retirements of high-profile players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, the side is at a challenging juncture with respect to personnel.
The emergence of a few Test-ready players, including Washington Sundar and Yashasvi Jaiswal, has made India's job easier. But there are still a few vacancies that need to be filled, especially in the batting and pace departments.
In such a scenario, Gautam Gambhir and Co. need to identify the right names to throw their weight behind and ensure that those players get a good run of matches to truly show their full potential.
On that note, here are three Indian Test players who need to be backed through thick and thin during the ongoing transition.
#3 Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna has copped a bit of stick over the course of his Test career so far. He has an economy rate close to five, and his bowling average of nearly 35 doesn't make for pretty reading either.
But it's important to understand that Prasidh is only six Tests old and can easily become one of India's best bowlers with a bit of time and effort. The 29-year-old didn't play much first-class cricket in the Indian domestic circuit before entering the international picture and has dealt with a few serious injuries as well.
Prasidh is part of an extremely small pool of Indian pacers who have what it takes to become the best in the world. Even in the recently concluded England Test series, he produced the highest amount of false shots on average, higher than even Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Given his potential and clear improvement across departments, he needs to be backed to the hilt.
#2 Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, has an excellent Test record. But the Indian team's composition and emphasis on batting depth has meant that he hasn't been able to establish himself in the playing XI.
Kuldeep sat out the entirety of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, even on flat tracks. The left-arm wrist-spinner has rarely put a foot wrong in the format, and with the right backing from the team management, he can become an outright match-winner across a variety of conditions.
Following Ashwin's retirement, Kuldeep was expected to have a huge role to play. Sundar's emergence has curtailed that slightly, but the 30-year-old still has a lot to offer if he is trusted with more responsibility.
#1 Sai Sudharsan
A player who made his Test debut in the recently concluded series against England, Sai Sudharsan managed one half-century in six innings. Although he couldn't make the most of his chances on the tour, he showed enough glimpses of how good he can be.
A classy left-hander with an airtight technique, Sai Sudharsan is assured against both pace and spin. He has what it takes to nail down the difficult No. 3 role in Test cricket, having played a series of quality knocks in challenging conditions in domestic cricket.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news