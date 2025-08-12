3 Indian Test players who need to be backed through thick and thin during the ongoing transition ft. Prasidh Krishna

India's Test team is going through an interesting period of transition right now. Following the retirements of high-profile players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, the side is at a challenging juncture with respect to personnel.

The emergence of a few Test-ready players, including Washington Sundar and Yashasvi Jaiswal, has made India's job easier. But there are still a few vacancies that need to be filled, especially in the batting and pace departments.

In such a scenario, Gautam Gambhir and Co. need to identify the right names to throw their weight behind and ensure that those players get a good run of matches to truly show their full potential.

On that note, here are three Indian Test players who need to be backed through thick and thin during the ongoing transition.

#3 Prasidh Krishna

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Prasidh Krishna has copped a bit of stick over the course of his Test career so far. He has an economy rate close to five, and his bowling average of nearly 35 doesn't make for pretty reading either.

But it's important to understand that Prasidh is only six Tests old and can easily become one of India's best bowlers with a bit of time and effort. The 29-year-old didn't play much first-class cricket in the Indian domestic circuit before entering the international picture and has dealt with a few serious injuries as well.

Prasidh is part of an extremely small pool of Indian pacers who have what it takes to become the best in the world. Even in the recently concluded England Test series, he produced the highest amount of false shots on average, higher than even Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Given his potential and clear improvement across departments, he needs to be backed to the hilt.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, has an excellent Test record. But the Indian team's composition and emphasis on batting depth has meant that he hasn't been able to establish himself in the playing XI.

Kuldeep sat out the entirety of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, even on flat tracks. The left-arm wrist-spinner has rarely put a foot wrong in the format, and with the right backing from the team management, he can become an outright match-winner across a variety of conditions.

Following Ashwin's retirement, Kuldeep was expected to have a huge role to play. Sundar's emergence has curtailed that slightly, but the 30-year-old still has a lot to offer if he is trusted with more responsibility.

#1 Sai Sudharsan

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

A player who made his Test debut in the recently concluded series against England, Sai Sudharsan managed one half-century in six innings. Although he couldn't make the most of his chances on the tour, he showed enough glimpses of how good he can be.

A classy left-hander with an airtight technique, Sai Sudharsan is assured against both pace and spin. He has what it takes to nail down the difficult No. 3 role in Test cricket, having played a series of quality knocks in challenging conditions in domestic cricket.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

