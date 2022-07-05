3 Indian wicketkeepers who did not get a proper chance in Tests after MS Dhoni's arrival

MS Dhoni was the number one wicketkeeper-batter in international cricket during his days as an active Indian cricketer. He called it a day on his international career in 2020, leaving a legacy that seemed unmatchable.

Many fans regard Dhoni as the greatest captain and finisher of all time, but he was also the best gloveman to do the job behind the stumps. His unorthodox style stood out for him and helped him achieve a lot of success in international cricket.

Speaking of his numbers in the longest format of the game, MS Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He smashed six centuries and 33 fifties with the willow, while taking 256 catches and executing 38 stumpings in international matches.

Generally, teams play with only one wicket-keeper in the playing XI. MS Dhoni owned that spot for many years, which is why the following three Indian wicketkeeper-batters never got a proper chance to cement their places in the Test team during Dhoni's career.

#1 Naman Ojha made his Test debut after MS Dhoni retired

Naman Ojha played four matches for India across all three formats of international cricket

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha made his first-class debut back in the 2000-01 season. He played 146 first-class matches in his career, scoring 9,753 runs at an average of more than 40.

Ojha registered 22 hundreds and 55 fifties in red-ball matches.

In List-A cricket, he scored 4,278 runs in 139 innings, while in T20 matches, he aggregated 2,972 runs in 162 innings. Despite having good numbers in domestic matches, Ojha only played one Test, one ODI and two T20Is for the Indian team.

Ojha made his white-ball debut in 2010 but had to wait until 2015 for his maiden Test cap. He scored 56 runs in the only Test of his career.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha became India's permanent Test wicket-keeper after MS Dhoni retired

Wriddhiman Saha is another wicket-keeper who impressed in domestic cricket but had to wait until MS Dhoni's retirement to receive proper chances in Test matches. He made his debut in 2010 and played only two Test matches until 2014.

In January 2015, he became India's first-choice Test wicket-keeper. Saha played 40 Tests for the nation, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41. He took 92 catches and executed 12 stumpings behind the wickets.

#3 Parthiv Patel

Unlike the other two names on this list, Parthiv Patel made his Test debut before MS Dhoni. However, he lost his place in the team owing to his inconsistency. Parthiv did not score a single fifty in the first 12 Tests of his career.

While he had a memorable year in 2004, scoring 349 runs, including four fifties, Patel did not play a single Test from 2005 to 2007. He returned to the playing XI in 2008, playing one Test.

Patel kept scoring runs for Gujarat in domestic cricket but got a proper chance again only after MS Dhoni's retirement. He played five Tests for India after Dhoni's retirement and did a decent job.

