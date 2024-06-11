3 Indians in Canada 11 who can upset Pakistan's attempt for a first win in 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Shreyas Movva

Canada are all set to clash with Pakistan in a crucial Group A encounter of 2024 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, June 11 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The Canadian team have a solitary win in two appearances, and are coming into this game after beating Ireland. Meanwhile, Pakistan have faced two losses on the trot against the USA and India.

Heading into this contest with a slim chance of qualifying for the Super 8 stage, the Men in Green have a must-win game on their hands. If they continue their losing streak, Pakistan will be eliminated from the showpiece event.

On the other hand, Canada will look to fetch their second win to stake their claim for the Super 8 spot. Let's take a look at the few Indian players in their XI, who can spoil Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

#1 Navneet Dhaliwal

The Chandigarh-born batter began the 2024 T20 World Cup on a solid note against the USA. Navneet Dhaliwal slammed 61 off 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes. During his innings, he stitched a crucial 62-run stand with Nicholas Kirton, which ultimately helped them to post 194. Unfortunately, it came in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, the last game against Ireland witnessed Dhaliwal scoring just 6 off 10. However, the prolific batter could be trusted due to his track record for the Canadian team.

Dhaliwal garnered 116 runs in five innings of the Americas Region Qualifier last year. He hit a crucial 45 off 38 in the final against Bermuda to help the team in earning a ticket to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The top-order batter has garnered more than 1,000 T20 runs at an average of 38, with seven fifties.

#2 Shreyas Movva

The Canadian wicketkeeper has been a clutch performer for Canada in both games of 2024 T20 World Cup. Shreyas Movva slammed 32 off 16, with two fours and as many sixes in the inaugural game against the USA. Especially, he was terrific to hit two sixes off the final over to help the team in posting a formidable total of 194.

The recent outing of Movva was crucial for the team, as he came to the crease at 53/4 in the ninth over. He scored 37 off 36 and added a 75-run stand with Kirton to pave the way for the Canadian team to compile a respectable 137. Thereafter, the Irish side were restricted to 125.

It will be interesting to see how Movva performs against an experienced Pakistan bowling unit.

#3 Dilpreet Bajwa

Although Dilpreet Bajwa has accumulated only 18 runs in 2024 T20 World Cup so far, he can be a threat to Pakistan due to ability to play a big knock on his good day.

In the recent bilateral series against the USA, Bajwa scored 89 runs in three games at an average of 44.50, with a top score of 52. Earlier this year, Bajwa delivered a 61-run knock against Malaysia in the Hong Kong Tri Series.

The middle-order batter will look to get back to form and provide a crucial contribution to help the team on Tuesday.

