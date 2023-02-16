India has produced some of the best Test players of all time. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble are fondly remembered by cricket fans even today. A total of 12 cricketers have represented the country in more than 100 Tests.

The latest entrant to this esteemed club will be Chesteshwar Pujara, who is all set to play his 100th Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He has had an illustrious Test career - 7,021 runs at an average of 44.15 with 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries to his name.

Let's take a look at the three Indians who had a memorable outing in their 100th Test.

3 Indians who enjoyed a memorable 100th Test

#1 Kapil Dev

Highest Score for India in 100th Test:
64 - VVS Laxman
55 - Kapil Dev
54 - Sachin Tendulkar
52 - Rahul Dravid
52 - Harbhajan Singh
48 - Sunil Gavaskar
45 - Virat Kohli

Pujara will be playing his 100th Test match on Friday!

Kapil Dev is one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time. The fast-bowling all-rounder played 131 Tests and took 434 wickets at an average of 29.64 and scored 5,248 runs at an average of 31.05. His 100th Test against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 is a milestone game for another reason. It happened to be the debut of the great Sachin Tendulkar.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain put up an all-round performance. Batting at No. 8, he scored a quick-fire 55 off just 50 balls. With the ball, he returned with figures of 4/69 in the first innings and 3/82 in the second innings. The match ended in a draw.

#2 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in international cricket. The leg-spinner represented the country in 132 Tests over 18 years. He took 619 wickets at an average of 29.65. He played his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad in 2005.

Kumble returned with figures of 2/87 in the first innings. However, it was in the 4th innings when he bowled extremely well. He had figures of 5/89 in 34.3 overs as Sri Lanka failed to chase 509, losing by a margin of 259 runs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

Youngest players at the time of their 100th Test:
28 years 353 days ➜ Alastair Cook
29 years 134 days ➜ Sachin Tendulkar
30 years 37 days ➜ Joe Root
30 years 39 days ➜ Mark Boucher

Sachin Tendulkar was the face of cricket when he was in his prime. The 'Little Master' played 200 Tests for India, scoring 15,923 runs at an average of 53.78. He scored 51 centuries and 64 half-centuries in his decorated career across a period of 24 years. He played his 100th Test against England at The Oval during the tour of England in 2002.

He was only 29 when he reached this coveted milestone. He scored a graceful 54 off 89 balls in what was an extremely high-scoring game. Rahul Dravid brought up a double century in the same innings. The match ended in a draw, but some of Tendulkar's shots from the match were absolutely sumptuous.

