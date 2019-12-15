3 instances when cricket matches in 2019 were delayed/ interrupted / cancelled due to unusual circumstances

Meit Sampat FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 15 Dec 2019, 00:18 IST SHARE

Rain interruptions are common in the game of cricket

The game of cricket has been interrupted due to rain, bad light or wet outfield conditions on numerous occasions. The game has been interrupted due to hail stone, desert storms and snowfall too in the past. The said reasons are due to factors beyond the control of human beings and have become part and parcel of the life of every cricketer and at times play a huge influence of the outcome of the game.

Apart from these, there have been a few instances when the game of cricket has been delayed and the players have been forced to leave the field mid-way due to bizarre reasons.

The year 2019 has seen cricket matches being delayed/ interrupted/ cancelled due to unusual circumstances.

Here is a look at three such circumstances :

#1. Snake invasion

The presence of a snake on the cricket field delayed the start of a Ranji Trophy match

The start of a Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha in the ongoing season and Andhra was delayed due to the presence of a snake on the cricket field.

The toss in the game was won the by the Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal and he elected to field. Thereafter, when the Vidarbha players marched out on to the field and the play was about to start, a snake entered the cricket ground. The presence of the snake delayed the start of the match.

The ground staff were spotted chasing the snake away and after a point of time the game got underway. This incident took place at the Dr. GG ACA cricket stadium in Vijaywada on 9 December, 2019. The presence of a snake on the field on the opening day of the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season is one of the most bizarre reasons for interruption of the game of cricket.

SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match.



Follow it live - https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1GptRSyUHq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2019

1 / 2 NEXT