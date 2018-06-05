5 interesting cricket facts that you probably did not know

Interesting cricket facts that may surprise even the die-hard fans of cricket

Cricket is a game of numbers and records

It is said that records are meant to be broken. A number of records have been made and broken since the first cricket match was played. There are many well-known records that most of us have heard of.

One cannot really predict the outcome of a game until the last ball has been bowled. Often we get to see a few unpredictable performances that really bring a whole new level of excitement to the game.

When stereotypes are broken, the unpredictable nature of the game is summed up; and the result of these performances are that a few records are held by some cricketer with whom those records would have never been associated.

Let’s take a look at 5 of the most interesting cricket facts that you probably never knew.

#1 Rahul Dravid: Batsman bowled out most number of times in Test cricket

Rahul Dravid has been bowled 54 times

This surely has to be the most unexpected records given that Rahul Dravid’s defense was so solid that he was given the sobriquet of ‘The Wall’. However, that very defense has been breached the most number of times in Tests, a record 54 times.

During the first half of his 16-year long international career (1996-2004), he was bowled 26 times. This is mainly because he was evolving as a batsman and was therefore bound to be a little vulnerable. However, it was during the fag end of his career when his defense was breached time and again.

Of the last 13 innings that the former Indian captain played, he was bowled in 9 of them. He had a particularly hard time during his final Test series, the tour of Australia in 2011-12, wherein he was bowled 6 times in 8 innings.