3 IPL stars who might get an opportunity as finishers for India before World Cup

Here's a look at 3 players who have dominated the IPL and might soon make it to the national side as able finishers.

The Indian ODI side will have to begin preparing for next year's World Cup

There were a few notable omissions in the Indian team that was selected for the tour of England and Ireland. The selectors threw in a surprise as well by including Rayudu, showing that age is never an obstacle for one’s selection in the national team.

Furthermore, there were players like KL Rahul and Siddharth Kaul, who had knocked the door down after consistent performances.

The other surprising news was that a full-strength squad had been selected for the Ireland T20 Internationals which meant that India was not willing to give fringe players a chance.

Still, there are some concerns regarding the finishers of the team and here are a few players who might get a go in an attempt to address that area.

#1 Krunal Pandya

Just like his younger brother Hardik, Krunal Pandya also rose to fame after a tremendous IPL season with Mumbai Indians. He was picked up by them in 2016 at almost 20 times his base price.

He did justice to his price tag in his first season by scoring runs at an average of 40 and won the Man of the Match award in 2 games out of the 12 he played. His performance charts only became better in the seasons that followed. He was even the most expensive uncapped player in this year's auction.

The thing that surprises most pundits is that even though he has a better record than his younger brother in IPL, but still he has never been close to the national team while the latter has got plentiful of opportunities.

Hardik's Batting Strike Rate and Average: 138.75 and 23.78

Bowling Economy and Average: 9.01 and 32.96

Krunal's Batting Strike Rate and Average: 153.91 and 30.78

Bowling Economy and Average: 7.12 and 28.32

The Indian team doesn't have a batsman who can roll his arm over nor can Hardik be considered as a No. 6. With the World Cup expected to be played on flat tracks again, the 6th bowler is of great value, and Krunal is not only a frugal bowler but also a great finisher.