3 issues ailing Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka are off to a terrible start in the 2023 ODI World Cup following three successive losses that place them at the bottom of the points table. The Lankans have been handed defeats by South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia so far, and it is not where they ideally would have wanted to be, especially after making it to the Asia Cup 2023 final.

There were expectations from Sri Lanka to play some fierce competitive cricket considering their winning run in the qualifiers, coupled with the fact that the World Cup will take place in subcontinent conditions.

The 1996 World Cup champions performed better than expected in the previous edition by finishing sixth on the points table. But they are in for trouble this time if the early signs are taken into account. Sri Lanka will have to improve across all three departments if they wish to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

On that note, let us take a look at three issues ailing Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Injuries

On one hand, Sri Lanka's performances have been dismal, as reflected by their position in the points table. However, it is to be considered that they are playing without their captain, premier spinner, and premier pacer in the tournament, and that is never easy.

Sri Lanka defied the odds by making it to the Asia Cup 2023 final without the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga. Dunith Wellalage and Dilshan Madushanka stepped up big time to make it possible. Understandably, it is difficult to maintain top form without some of the key players.

To make matters worse, Sri Lanka have also lost the services of skipper Dasun Shanaka after only two matches, The additional responsibility of leadership onto their most in-form batter Kusal Mendis will certainly have an impact in the long run as well.

#2 Lack of cohesion in bowling

As mentioned before, it is never easy to play at the highest level with a second-string bowling attack. Even though Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara were part of the first-team plans from a long time back, it is to be noted, that they are only just returning from injuries.

Dilshan Madushanka has been the lone bright spark for the side so far. The left-arm pacer has been able to move the new ball and strike early, thereby resulting in him being one of the leading wicket-takers in the formative stages of the tournament.

However, the Lankan bowling has not been able to perform collectively as a unit, They have struggled on flat pitches that they have availed so far, with youngsters Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana struggling in particular.

Even when Madushanka appeared to make a game out of the low run chase against Australia, the other bowlers could not back him up, resulting in an easy win for the Aussies in the end.

#3 Failing to make use of momentum

Sri Lanka have had the opportunity to make the opposition think at times, but the fact is that they have not done enough of it to make an impact. They have also won the toss in all of their three matches so far, but have not made the most of that early advantage.

In their first clash against South Africa, the Lankans started well with both the bat and ball, but it amounted to nothing, particularly on the bowling front. Sri Lanka claimed the early wicket of Temba Bavuma, but instead of putting the Proteas under pressure, they just allowed them to grow into the game.

Their second clash against Pakistan was arguably their best chance to rack up a win in the World Cup so far. They had posted a mammoth 344-run total batting first and reduced Pakistan to 37-2. But once again, they just allowed the opposition to claw their way back into the contest. Ultimately, Dasun Shanaka and company could not prevent Pakistan from chasing down a record score.

In their most recent clash against Australia, they were well placed at 125-0 while batting first, but they barely managed to cross the 200-run mark in the end.

Sri Lanka will have to seize and capitalize on the moments they are on top of the opposition and make them count if they wish to turn around their floundering World Cup campaign.