3 left-arm pacers who have troubled Virat Kohli the most 

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest all-format batters of all time. He has dominated some of the best bowlers in the world in challenging conditions under pressure.

Kohli has an excellent record against left-arm pace in all three formats.

Tests - 787 runs | 52.5 average

ODIs - 1468 runs | 47.4 average | 97.8 strike rate

T20Is - 521 runs | 43.4 average | 137.8 strike rate

However, the likes of Wahab Riaz (2011), Mitchell Johnson (2015), Mohammad Amir (2017) and Trent Boult (2019) have dismissed Kohli in ICC knockout matches. Note the common factor - all are left-arm fast bowlers. This has created a perception that he struggles against this type of bowling.

On that note, here's a look at three left-arm pacers who have troubled the former Indian skipper the most:

#1 Test - Neil Wagner

Anyone here who remembers a well set Virat Kohli getting out while pulling a wide delievery in the Auckland test, 2014?

Neil Wagner has been an integral part of New Zealand's success in Test cricket over the past decade. Along with Trent Boult and Tim Southee, he was part of an extremely potent pace attack - particularly in home conditions where the ball swings a lot.

Wagner has dismissed Kohli 3 times in 7 innings, conceding 73 runs. The most notable aspect has been the fact that he has made run-scoring difficult for the Indian batting maestro. He dismissed him with a bouncer in the Kanpur Test in 2016.

#2 ODI - Junaid Khan

(Since 2000)



Shane Bond (2005)

Mitchell Johnson (2006)

Junaid Khan (2012)

Mitchell Starc (Today)*



4 wickets against India in Powerplay (Since 2000)
Shane Bond (2005)
Mitchell Johnson (2006)
Junaid Khan (2012)
Mitchell Starc (Today)*

Junaid Khan made his international debut for Pakistan in all three formats in 2011. He replaced Mohammad Amir - who was banned for match-fixing. His ODI career was pretty impressive - 110 wickets in 76 matches at an average of 29.24, a strike rate of 32.4 and an economy rate of 5.36.

Junaid Khan well and truly had Kohli's number. Khan dismissed him thrice in 24 balls across 5 innings and conceded just 3 runs. He exploited the weakness of an in-form Kohli against the moving ball.

#3 T20 - Ashish Nehra

Sandeep Sharma - 7

Ashish Nehra - 6

Md Shami - 5

Dhawal Kulkarni - 4

Jasprit Bumrah - 4



Seamers to dismiss Kohli most times in IPL
Sandeep Sharma - 7
Ashish Nehra - 6
Md Shami - 5
Dhawal Kulkarni - 4
Jasprit Bumrah - 4

Ashish Nehra, the current head coach of the Gujarat Titans, was also a very good T20 bowler. He reinvented his game after several injuries in a career spanning nearly 15 years of international cricket. He took 162 wickets at an average of 22.54 and an economy rate of 7.70 in 132 matches.

Nehra also got the better of Virat Kohli on 6 occasions in 54 deliveries and conceded just 60 runs. He caused problems, particularly in the first 3 innings they were up against each other.

