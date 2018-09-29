Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 legendary bowlers who have a shockingly poor record against India

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
248   //    29 Sep 2018, 22:29 IST

Fourth Test - India v Australia: Day 3
Fourth Test - India v Australia: Day 3

India has been a tough side for any bowler to play against as they have produced some legendary batsmen who have dominated the game in their prime. The Indian team, particularly in the 2000s, had some incredible batsmen who were capable of taking on even the fiercest bowling attacks in the world.

Hence, many world-class bowlers were unable to achieve success against the strong Indian batting line-up. They had to struggle quite hard to take wickets as the Indian batsmen played them with both skill and proficiency.

Let us have a look at the 3 legendary bowlers who have a shockingly poor record against India.

#3 Sir Curtly Ambrose

Australia v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 1
Australia v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 1

Curtly Ambrose is considered to be one of the best fast bowlers the game has ever produced. His fierce pace and length created fear in the minds of world-class batsmen. His stature is such, that even after his retirement in 2000, West Indies haven't had a bowler who has matched his persona.

Despite being a ferocious bowler, Ambrose didn't have much success against India in Test matches. In 14 innings, he managed to pick up just 15 wickets at a below-par average of 38.26 and strike rate of 99.40. These figures certainly do not depict his class and hence it is quite astonishing that he had such a poor record against India.

TOP CONTRIBUTOR
