3 major challenges for selectors ahead of Team India's announcement for England tour

The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce the India squad for the five-match Test series against England later this month. The series will be played from June 20 to August 4, across five different venues in England.

Ahead of the squad announcement, the selectors will have various loopholes to fill after the side's disastrous last Test series in Australia. After registering their biggest victory in Perth, the Indian team went on to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a margin of 3-1.

Moreover, skipper Rohit Sharma's Test retirement will also force the selectors to choose the new leader for the side. Reports from the Indian Express have claimed senior batter Virat Kohli is also expected to call time on his Test career.

With much development circulating around the Indian Test team, let's check out the three key challenges for the selectors.

#1 Choosing a credible long-term successor to Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma recently dropped a bombshell after he announced his Test retirement. It is worth noting that Sharma struggled in the red-ball format recently, and also sat out of the final BGT 2024-25 Test.

The development triggered discussions over captaincy choices, with Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill emerging as the two prominent names.

Bumrah famously led India to a 295-run win in the first BGT 2024-25 Test in Perth. He then served as a vice-captain of the side after Rohit Sharma came back in the XI.

#2 Building a proficient batting line-up

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and probably Virat Kohli, the Indian Test team will have a fragile batting line-up. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed resilience in countering the Australian pacers in BGT 2024-25, the middle-order couldn't prove their merit.

The team's first-choice keeper Rishabh Pant has been in dismal form in the IPL, but will hope to get in good touch ahead of the Tests. The selectors will look to have a balanced batting line-up, with a perfect mix of experience and talented youngsters.

The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal could be considered as well.

#3 Addressing shortage of quality frontline spinners

Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his Test retirement mid-way in the BGT 2024-25. As a result, the Indian team relied on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, whocouldn't really impose themselves on the Australian batting line-up.

The selectors could look at the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who have been highly effective recently in white-ball duties.

