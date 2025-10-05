3 major challenges for Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain ft. Succeeding Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new ODI captain ahead of the Australia tour. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs Down Under, beginning October 19.

Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper in the format. Earlier, he had replaced Rohit as the Test captain as well, ahead of the England tour. It was his maiden tour as Test captain. While there were several challenges, Shubman Gill managed to perform well both as captain and player. India levelled the series 2-2 with Gill being the leading run-scorer.

The 26-year-old is also the vice-captain of the T20I side. His first ODI series as captain will also be overseas, like the England tour. This marks the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket with Gill as the leader at the forefront.

That said, here are three major challenges for Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain.

#3 Ensuring to maintain India's dominance in ODI cricket

Since taking over as ODI captain, Rohit Sharma had a brilliant record. He led in 56 games, winning 42 with a win percentage of 75%. India won the 2023 Asia Cup under his leadership. They were unbeaten during the 2023 World Cup and only lost one game, which was the final.

India won the 2025 Champions Trophy as well and were unbeaten under Rohit's captaincy. Taking over as ODI captain, Shubman Gill will have a huge challenge to ensure that India's record in the format remains intact.

The pressure will be on him as a young leader to make sure the team remains dominant in ODI cricket as they have in the recent past. Currently, the Men in Blue are at the top of the ICC Men's ODI team rankings. Gill's major challenge will be to make sure the team remains a dominant force.

#2 Leading seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

If captaining the ODI team is a challenge in itself, another big challenge for Shubman Gill will be leading seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Rohit is no longer the captain, he will still be in the team as a player during the Australia series.

Virat Kohli has also been picked in the ODI squad. It remains to be seen how Gill will handle having two former captains and stalwarts in the team. Moreover, it will be challenging for him as a 26-year-old himself, given that it will also be his first series as captain in the format.

Gill has captained some big names and overseas stars in the IPL at the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, international cricket will be a different challenge altogether.

#1 Shubman Gill will have to build the team for the 2027 World Cup

The biggest challenge for Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain will be working on the team for the 2027 World Cup. With the marquee event not too far away, he will have to build the side.

As captain, Gill will have to set his focus on ensuring the team has an ideal combination heading into the World Cup. Key challenges would include making sure the team has a good balance and depth. The pace attack is something he would have to look at. Apart from Hardik Pandya, India does not have a solid fast-bowling all-rounder as such.

His responsibility would be to work with the management and selectors in looking at possible options for various slots, keeping the balance of the team in mind.

