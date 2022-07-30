3 major takeaways from Team India squad chosen for Zimbabwe ODIs

The selectors have named the Team India squad for the three-match one-day international series in Zimbabwe, which will be played in August following the conclusion of the T20I series against West Indies. All the games will be held in Harare from August 18 to 22.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, who led the Men in Blue to a 3-0 triumph in the ODI series in West Indies recently, has been retained as captain. Rahul Tripathi has received his maiden call-up to the one-day squad, but KL Rahul remains absent.

Recuperating at the NCA following a surgery, Rahul missed the West Indies T20Is after testing positive for COVID-19.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are among the prominent names missing from the squad. There is no place for Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer as well, who also seem to have been rested.

Let’s look at three major takeaways from the Team India squad announced for the Zimbabwe one-dayers.

#1 No clarity over Virat Kohli situation

A pensive Virat Kohli during the one-day series in England. Pic: Getty Images

According to some media reports, Kohli was set to return to the Team India squad for the one-dayers against Zimbabwe. He was given rest for the entire series against West Indies (3 ODIs and 5 T20Is).

As such, there was no reason to give him another break for the Zimbabwe one-dayers. But the mystery over the Kohli situation continues.

India captain Rohit, coach Rahul Dravid, as well as batting coach Vikram Rathour have been vocal in their backing of the star Indian batter, who has been struggling for runs.

However, the recent team selections haven’t reciprocated their faith. If the Indian think tank has decided that Kohli is in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup, they need to give him a chance to regain his form. That will not happen by resting him.

Many critics felt that the former India captain missed a great opportunity to find some form by skipping the West Indies tour, particularly the one-dayers.

A couple of good scores, even if it came against a weak side like Zimbabwe, would only have given Kohli some sense of confidence. By displaying a lack of clarity over Kohli, Team India are giving myriad of theories about him a chance to flourish.

#2 Prithvi Shaw not in scheme of things for now

Prithvi Shaw has not represented India since July 2021. Pic: Getty Images

Not long ago, Prithvi Shaw was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Things have changed drastically for the youngster over the last year. He hasn’t played a Test since the Adelaide disaster in December 2020. His last game in white-ball cricket for India came during the tour of Sri Lanka last year.

The 22-year-old Shaw led Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy earlier this year and looked in good touch, scoring 335 runs at an average of 35.50 with three fifties.

The problem with Shaw, though, is not his form, but his fitness. The youngster failed to clear a yo-yo test at the NCA in Bengaluru just a few days before the start of IPL 2022.

In a recent interview, former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar admitted that Shaw’s fitness is an issue, which is why he has fallen down the pecking order.

Shaw is still in his early 20s and has a long career ahead of him. However, considering the ever-growing competition for spots in the national team, Shaw will need to pull up his socks rather swiftly.

#3 Chance for Sundar, Chahar to work themselves into rhythm

Team India all-rounders Washington Sundar (left) and Deepak Chahar. Pics: Getty Images

The one-day series in Zimbabwe will mark the return of Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar from injury. Both Sundar and Chahar last represented India during the white ball series against West Indies at home in February this year.

Chahar sustained a right quadriceps injury during the last T20I against the Windies and left the field after bowling 1.5 overs. While undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, he also suffered a back injury and ended up being ruled out of IPL 2022.

As for Sundar, he injured his bowling hand during IPL 2022 and missed the home series against South Africa as well as the tours of Ireland and England. The offie recently signed up with Lancashire for the ongoing County season.

Washington Sundar @Sundarwashi5 One for the win with the lads! One for the win with the lads! 🌹 https://t.co/bDSy8uGC88

Both Sundar and Chahar are considered to be key members of Team India’s T20 squad. If fit, they should be on the plane to Australia. However, they need to prove their form and fitness before that.

A relatively low-pressure series against Zimbabwe will be a good opportunity for the two cricketers to try and work their way back into rhythm ahead of bigger challenges.

