3 massive Indian milestones that could be broken in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Team India are set to close out the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage with a clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already secured a spot in the final against Pakistan, following their recent consecutive wins.

Although the upcoming clash against Sri Lanka comes across as a dead rubber clash, it is an important precursor for India to polish the rough edges and prepare themselves for the crucial final. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the campaign so far, having broken a string of records consistently. They recently notched their 48th win in Asia Cup history, surpassing Sri Lanka for the most wins since the tournament’s inception.

A number of Indian stars are on the brink of creating new records, which could potentially be scaled in the upcoming contest.

On that note, let us take a look at three massive Indian milestones that could be broken in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match.

#1 Abhishek Sharma is only 35 runs away from recording most runs in a single Asia Cup T20 campaign

The young Indian opener is having a stellar run of form, making a serious impact in the Asia Cup 2025 with his ultra-aggressive batting approach. He began the campaign with a slew of impactful cameos, but his recent successive fifties in the Super 4 against Pakistan and Bangladesh have given him a shot at making history.

Abhishek Sharma is currently the highest run scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 with 248 runs in five matches at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.66. The all-time record for the most runs scored in an Asia Cup T20 campaign is held by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan, who scored 281 runs in the 2022 edition. As a result, one more impactful innings is all that Sharma needs to be the new holder of the record.

As far as being the highest run scorer in a single Asia Cup T20 campaign for India is concerned, the youngster only needs 29 runs to go past Virat Kohli’s 276-run tally from the 2022 edition.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav one wicket away from recording most wickets in a single Asia Cup T20 campaign

The left-arm wrist spinner’s inclusion was a major debate ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, but he has proven to be one of the best performers so far with his incredible series of performances. Kick-starting the campaign with a four-fer against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuldeep Yadav has not turned back since then, and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament by a massive lead.

He has picked 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 8.08, and an economy of 5.65. The spinner already holds the record for the highest wicket-tally for an Indian in a single Asia Cup T20 edition after overtaking Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 11-wicket tally from the 2022 edition. However, he has a golden opportunity to go one step further.

He is only one wicket away from overtaking the all-time record of 12 wickets taken by UAE pacer Amjad Javed in the inaugural edition in 2016.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav needs 65 runs to be India's leading run-scorer against Sri Lanka in T20Is

Team India have been historically successful against Sri Lanka in the shortest format. Their 21 wins against the neighbouring nation, are the highest they have recorded against any opposition in T20I cricket.

As a result, Indian batters also have a prolific record against Sri Lanka. Former India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma currently holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter against the subcontinent rivals, having amassed 411 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 144.21.

The current skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, is already on the brink of breaking the record despite having had half the number of appearances against Sri Lanka compared to his predecessor. In the matter of just eight innings, the ace T20 batter has scored 346 runs at an average of 49.42, and a strike rate of 167.14, and is third on the list.

If Suryakumar Yadav does not score big in the upcoming clash, the second place held by Shikhar Dhawan with 375 runs is within touching distance. He needs only 30 runs to claim the spot behind Rohit Sharma, for the time being.

Watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage clash live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV on Friday, September 26, at 7 PM IST.

