3 most memorable partnerships between Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli in Test cricket

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay announced his international retirement on Monday (January 30).

The 38-year-old, one of India's underrated players, was a credible red-ball opener and a prominent member of the squad, particularly on international tours. With a solid average of touching 39, the Tamil Nadu opener made 3982 runs across 61 Test matches for India, hitting 15 half-centuries and 12 hundreds in the process.

After making his debut under MS Dhoni in 2008, Vijay was also a mainstay in the team when Virat Kohli took over as skipper in December 2014. The duo of Vijay and Kohli, since playing together for the first time in 2011, collaborated on several important partnerships in Test cricket. The pair stitched up a total of 1146 runs at an average of 47.6 in partnerships together.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

🏏 4490 runs

12 centuries



Four centuries Australia

Three centuries England

Third-most Test centuries by an Indian opener



Thank you for the memories, Murali Vijay!



On that note, let's take a look at the three most memorable partnerships between Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli:

#3 116 vs England in Mumbai in 2016

DD News @DDNewslive

After a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series, Team India searched for a series win when they hosted England for the fourth Test match at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2016.

The visitors, who opted to bat first, struck a handsome 400 runs in their first innings with Keaton Jennings (112) scoring his maiden international hundred. India needed to reply with an even more resounding total to make a comeback in the game. And oh boy! They did. The hosts piled up a mammoth score of 631/10, led by Virat Kohli's 235 and Murali Vijay's 136.

After India lost their first two wickets at 146, Vijay and Kohli joined forces to take India forward. While Kohli, who was at his authoritative best, played his strokes, Vijay showed composure. The duo stitched together a 116-run third wicket stand to consolidate the home team’s position. But their good work threatened to go down the drain following Vijay's dismissal in the 88th over off Adil Rashid's bowling.

The Indian opener scored a brilliant 136 before getting out. Kohli, however, on the other end, put on a batting masterclass and went on to register his third double century in Tests. The Indian skipper's 235 led India to a 231-run first-innings lead.

By the end of Day 5's first session, India bundled out England for 195 in their second innings to win the Test match by an innings and 36 runs.

#2 185 vs Australia in Adelaide in 2014

Murali Vijay in the Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5.

Undoubtedly, the best partnership between Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli on foreign soil came during the latter's very first match as the Indian skipper against Australia in Adelaide.

Requiring 364 runs in the 4th innings to win the Test match, India lost two early wickets in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Vijay and Kohli remained imperturbed and stitched a much-needed 185-run partnership for the third wicket.

Murali Vijay held one end as Kohli played a stroke-filled innings of 141 to take India close to the target. The Tamil Nadu player also played a few glorious shots whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj

The two took India from 57/2 to 242/2 and gave their team genuine hope of recording an unforgettable win over the Aussies. However, a lapse in concentration saw Vijay trapped in front of Nathan Lyon's bowling. The then-30-year-old fell agonizingly short of a well-deserved hundred, getting dismissed for a 234-ball 99.

Murali Vijay's dismissal triggered a collapse as India were bowled out for 315, handing the hosts a 48-run win.

#1 283 vs Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017

Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli celebrating their 200-run partnership vs Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The last time the pair of Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli batted together in India, the duo scripted a historic and marathon 283-run partnership against Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017.

After opting to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India lost both Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara and were at 78-2. Local boy Kohli joined Vijay at the crease and the duo started to dominate the Lankan attack with ease. Kohli was in pristine touch and put the Lankan bowlers under the pump while the 'Monk', as Vijay is called, stood firm at one end.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Sri Lanka chip in with a couple of late wickets, but after big centuries by the unbeaten Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay.



#INDvSL Stumps on day 1,- 371/4Sri Lanka chip in with a couple of late wickets, but #TeamIndia remain onafter big centuries by the unbeaten Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay. Stumps on day 1, 🇮🇳 - 371/4Sri Lanka chip in with a couple of late wickets, but #TeamIndia remain on 🔝 after big centuries by the unbeaten Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay. 💪#INDvSL https://t.co/k0p7Z0gjmk

While Vijay took the more customary approach, Kohli was in a devastating mood and scored his fastest Test hundred ever, reaching the triple-figure mark in just 110 deliveries. Vijay studded his knock with 13 boundaries while Kohli had 25 to his name and batted at a strike rate of 84.7.

They brought up the 200-stand off 272 balls, while India crossed 300 in the 72nd over. Vijay reached his 150 off 251 balls but was stumped off Lakshan Sandakan (2-110) towards the end of the day’s play. This was his second-highest score in Test cricket since his 167 against Australia in 2013.

Vijay and Kohli took India from 78-2 to 361-3. Even after Vijay's dismissal, Kohli continued his merry run with the bat and became only the second-ever Indian to notch up back-to-back Test double centuries in two consecutive matches. Kohli scored an astounding 243 as India piled up 536/7 in their first innings.

The particular encounter eventually ended in a draw with Kohli bagging the Player of the Match award.

