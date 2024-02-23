3 MI players who might not get a single game in WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to commence their defense of the Women's Premier League (WPL) title as they face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

The defending champions were easily the best team on display last year, even though DC finished atop the standings. MI cruised through the playoffs to clinch the inaugural title and seem primed to go all the way once again, having strengthened their squad at the WPL 2024 auction.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

However, the fact that Mumbai have so much talent in their ranks means that a couple of deserving names will unfortunately be consigned to the bench for most - if not all - of the campaign.

Here are three MI players who might not get a single game in WPL 2024.

#3 SB Keerthana

A talented leg-spinner out of Tamil Nadu, SB Keerthana was one of MI's surprise picks at the WPL 2024 auction. The franchise is generally known for giving talented players a slice of the limelight, and the 23-year-old is one name who could follow that path.

However, do MI have room for Keerthana in the playing XI? In Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr, Mumbai have three world-class spinners who can guarantee 12 overs in every game.

Moreover, even if they want to play a domestic spinner, MI might prefer the left-arm wrist-spin of Amandeep Kaur or the accurate left-arm spin of Fatima Jaffer ahead of Keerthana's leggies.

#2 Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon laughs: Australia v South Africa - Women's Test Match: Day 2

Chloe Tryon was part of MI in WPL 2023 as well, but she didn't play much of a role in their title triumph. There's no reason for that to change this year, with the franchise likely to field a similar overseas combination.

Matthews, Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt and a fast bowler are the frontrunners to be the four overseas players this year. Tryon is a powerful middle-order batter who can chip in with her left-arm spin, but she shouldn't be more than a backup during WPL 2024.

Given how tightly competitive the upcoming WPL season is expected to be, MI might not have much of a need - or the freedom - to rest and rotate.

#1 Shabnim Ismail

Shabnim Ismail pictured during the WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

MI's marquee signing at the WPL 2024 auction, Shabnim Ismail is one of the world's fastest bowlers right now. But just like she did in the 2023 campaign with the UP Warriorz (UPW), the South African might struggle to nail down a starting spot.

Ismail is a bowler of immense pedigree, but MI are known to back their players through thick and thin. Issy Wong, who played a massive role in securing the trophy last year, should be ahead of her in the pecking order, at least at the start of the season.

Wong and Ismail are similar bowlers who can move the ball and crank up the pace. A factor in the former's favor is her batting ability, which came to the fore on a couple of occasions in WPL 2023.

