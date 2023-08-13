3 milestones that could be reached in the fifth T20I between IND and WI 

After a commanding win in the fourth T20I, Team India is set to face the West Indies for the series-deciding fifth T20I. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday (August 13).

India will enter the match with back-to-back T20I wins. In the previous game, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a match-winning 84* to help India emerge victorious in 17 overs.

As for the West Indies, they have been steamrolled in the previous two games but will look to cause an upset in the fifth T20I.

The upcoming fixture also offers both teams a chance to break some records and reach some milestones as well. On that note, here are the three milestones that could be reached in the upcoming fifth T20I between India and the West Indies.

#1 India can become the first-ever team to win a five-match T20I series after losing the first two matches

Indian cricket team players [Getty Images]

Team India started the T20I series in a substandard manner. They first bottled a 150-run chase in the first T20I before failing to restrict the tailenders in the next game.

However, the Hardik Pandya-led side has scripted a roaring comeback in the series. In the previous two matches, they have chased down totals with ease and in a commanding fashion.

If India go on to win the fifth T20I and clinch the series, they will become the first team to win a five-match T20I series after losing the first two matches.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal can become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal during India vs West Indies T20I [Getty Images]

After failing to get a game time in the ODI series, Yuzvendra Chahal has been impressive in the ongoing T20I series. He has taken five wickets at an average of 22.4 and at an economy rate of 8.00 across the four innings.

The leg-spinner is inarguably one of India's finest spinners in T20s, being the country's highest wicket-taker with 96 scalps across 78 T20I innings. If the 33-year-old goes on to have a special outing in Florida and bags four wickets, he will become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets.

#3 India can become the team with the joint-most wins against an opposition in men's T20Is

Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya - The two captains [Getty]

If the Men in Blue go on to win the fifth T20I, they will become the team with the joint-most wins against a single opposition in men's T20 internationals.

Across a total of 29 T20Is, India have beaten the Caribbean outfit 19 times. Another win will put India equal with Pakistan's 20 wins against New Zealand in T20Is.