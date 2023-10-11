3 milestones that were reached during India’s incredible 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup

Team India secured a convincing eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday to continue their winning run in the 2023 World Cup.

The Afghans were off to a flier after opting to bat first. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80 off 88) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62 off 69) made significant contributions in the middle order. Rashid Khan gave the finishing touches with a 12-ball 16 to help the team post 272/8 in their 50 overs.

It looked like India would have to lose sweat to chase down the target. But Rohit Sharma made it look like a cakewalk, courtesy of his 84-ball 131-run knock comprising 16 boundaries and six maximums. Ishan Kishan (47) and Virat Kohli (55*) also made handy contributions as the Men in Blue chased down the target with 90 balls to spare.

Several milestones were reached on Wednesday night, so let's take a look at them.

#1 Rohit Sharma now has the second-most runs in the first 10 overs of a World Cup innings since 2003

After getting out for a duck in the first game against Australia in Chennai, Rohit Sharma bounced back in some style against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

He went berserk from the word go and dispatched the Afghan bowlers to all parts of the ground. Rohit scored 76 runs within the first 10 overs, which is the second-most runs scored inside 10 overs of an innings since 2003.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum holds the top spot with 77 runs in the first 10 overs. He achieved the feat during the 2015 World Cup against England.

#2 Mohammed Siraj concedes the fourth-most runs in World Cup innings among Indians

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a rough day in the business against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He conceded 76 runs in nine overs at an economy rate of 8.40. It is the fourth most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in an innings of an ODI World Cup game.

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal occupies the top spot, giving away 88 runs against England in Birmingham during the 2019 World Cup. Former pacer Javagal Srinath sits second on the list, conceding 87 runs against Australia in Johannesburg during the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Karsan Ghavri occupies the third spot, conceding 83 against England at Lord's in 1975.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah is the second with most four-wicket hauls among Indians

Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has made an excellent start to his World Cup campaign. After taking two wickets against Australia, Bumrah picked up a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan. He returned with figures of 4/39 - his best figure in the ODI World Cup.

This is Bumrah's second four-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup, with the other coming against Bangladesh four years ago.

Mohammed Shami has the most four-wicket hauls in the ODI World Cup among Indians, with four four-fers to his name.