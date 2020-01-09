3 milestones that Rohit Sharma can achieve in the ODI series against Australia

Sai Siddhharth Published Jan 09, 2020

Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era in limited-overs cricket

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the greatest limited-overs batsmen of the modern era. The Hitman has pulverised several bowling attacks and is well on his way to etching his name as one of the greatest Indian batsmen of all time. He is the only batsman in the world to have scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket.

And, he is only 32 years of age. With the kind of form and his hunger for runs, he still has a lot of battles to win, a lot of bowling attacks to tame and a lot of milestones to breach.

India will begin their ODI assignment in 2020 with a short three-match series against Australia. And once again, all eyes will be on Rohit as India’s fortunes will depend upon the starts that he gives at the top of the order with the bat.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal,Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini,Jasprit Bumrah,Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

With that being said, let us look at three milestones that Rohit Sharma can achieve in the ODI series against Australia.

#3 Second-fastest Indian batsman to score 9000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma needs just 56 more runs to enter into the 9000-run club in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma has played 214 innings for India in ODI cricket, scoring 8944 runs. He needs just another 56 runs to reach the 9000-run mark in ODI cricket. And with the kind of form that Rohit has been in, he could achieve the milestone in the first ODI itself.

Now, Virat Kohli holds the record for being the fastest to score 9000 ODI runs. The Indian skipper reached the landmark in just 194 innings, a world record. At present, Sourav Ganguly is the second-fastest Indian to the milestone, reaching the landmark in 236 innings. Rohit can go past the legendary left-hander in the ODI series against Australia and become the second-fastest Indian batsman to score 9000 ODI runs, after Kohli.

