Three lesser-known cricket facts and stories that will blow your mind

In the course of playing the beautiful sport of cricket, several anecdotes are created and facts are developed. While most of them are remembered by the cricket fans from around the globe, there are some mind-boggling facts and stories which are not known by most cricket fans.

Today let us have a look at three mind-blowing cricket facts and stories:

#3 Wicket off the 0th ball

What if I tell you, Virat scalped his maiden T20I wicket off his 0th ball. Shocking, right? Well, you've got to believe it.

Dhoni handed the ball to the 22-year-old Virat Kohli in the one-off T20I versus England in 2011. Virat, bowling the first ball of his T20I career, bowled a wide ball sliding down the leg side. Kevin Pieterson was in the mood to attack Kohli from his first ball itself, and charged down the track. However, KP ended up missing the ball completely and Dhoni quickly removed the bails.

Since the wicket was taken off an illegitimate ball, it was 'technically' Kohli's 0th ball in his T20I career. In this manner, Kohli created a record of taking a wicket in the 0th ball of his T20I career.

