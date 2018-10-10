×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Three lesser-known cricket facts and stories that will blow your mind

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
156   //    10 Oct 2018, 18:37 IST

In the course of playing the beautiful sport of cricket, several anecdotes are created and facts are developed. While most of them are remembered by the cricket fans from around the globe, there are some mind-boggling facts and stories which are not known by most cricket fans.

Today let us have a look at three mind-blowing cricket facts and stories:

#3 Wicket off the 0th ball

Enter caption

What if I tell you, Virat scalped his maiden T20I wicket off his 0th ball. Shocking, right? Well, you've got to believe it.

Dhoni handed the ball to the 22-year-old Virat Kohli in the one-off T20I versus England in 2011. Virat, bowling the first ball of his T20I career, bowled a wide ball sliding down the leg side. Kevin Pieterson was in the mood to attack Kohli from his first ball itself, and charged down the track. However, KP ended up missing the ball completely and Dhoni quickly removed the bails.

Since the wicket was taken off an illegitimate ball, it was 'technically' Kohli's 0th ball in his T20I career. In this manner, Kohli created a record of taking a wicket in the 0th ball of his T20I career.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Top 15 Mind-Blowing Cricket Facts You Should Know
RELATED STORY
4 mind-boggling cricket facts you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
5 mind-boggling pieces of Cricket trivia
RELATED STORY
Talent alone is not enough
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid: The greatest servant of Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
2 Tests in cricket history that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
What makes Virat Kohli the biggest epitome of cricket?
RELATED STORY
Some lesser known facts about India's most dynamic...
RELATED STORY
Madhav Apte : A gentleman and a true all-rounder in life
RELATED STORY
Devraj Govindraj: The Unsung cricket hero from Hyderabad 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us