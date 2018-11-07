3 Modern-Day Stalwarts of Indian Cricket

The duo has helped India win numerous matches

Cricket has been the soul and blood of the people of India for a long time. The world has witnessed the sport’s success in the region, and there is not a part of the country which will not be hosting a street cricket match at the moment as we go on with the article.

Indians are extremely passionate about the game of cricket, and many from poorer backgrounds save up money for months, and even years, to purchase a ticket to the next international cricket match or IPL match in their city in order to watch their idols dominate their opponents.

This has resulted in India producing some of the best players in the game’s history. From Tendulkar to Kapil Dev, there is not a name in the books of Indian cricketing history that cricketing fans would not have heard at least once in their life.

Each era of the game has seen a few names from India dominate the international scene, and this era is no different from the one before. For all we know, there are more star-players in the Indian cricketing team today than there ever were.

India has always been known to dominate with the bat as compared to the ball. This has allowed them to post scores of over 350 and even 400 at times more often than not in ODIs, scoring double centuries in limited overs cricket, and beat their opponents by an innings numerous times in Test cricket.

Team India's victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 gave rise to the IPL and has allowed India to produce even greater limited overs, batsmen and bowlers.

Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the three men who are arguably the modern day stalwarts of Indian cricket.

#3 Rohit Sharma

The silent aggressor

Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut in 2007, but it took him three years to score his first ODI century. Eight years later, he now has 21 ODI centuries and 37 half-centuries to his name. Among his 21 centuries, three have been in excess of 200 runs which is a record that won’t be broken for some time to come.

His Test record is not at all bad for international standards, but only lower by Indian standards as the Indian team boasts batsmen who have averages over almost 45 each. Yet, Rohit has been able to prove his worth in the 25 Test matches he has played and has a good record.

With 4 centuries in 86 T20I matches, he is once again a player that cannot be compared to many, as not only is he one of the best in ODIs, but one of the best in T20Is too which makes him one of the modern greats of limited overs cricket.

Aged only 31, and with at least half a decade of international cricket left in him, Rohit will definitely break more limited overs records as days go by. He has already become one of India’s best ever one-day opening batsmen finding his name among the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag and Ganguly.

