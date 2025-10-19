3 moments that generated a buzz in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI ft. Shreyas Iyer

Australia secured a seven-wicket win (DLS) method in the rain-marred ODI series opener against India in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The hosts won the toss and put India to bat first.The Men in Blue suffered a top-order collapse and found themselves in a precarious position. The match was reduced to 26 overs per side following multiple rain interruptions. They were reeling at 45/4 at one stage. KL Rahul and Axar Patel gave India some hope with their crucial knocks. While Axar departed after scoring 31 runs off 38 balls, Rahul finished with a 38-run knock from 31 deliveries.Nitish Reddy played a brisk cameo towards the back end, remaining unbeaten on 19 off 11 balls. The visitors ultimately registered 136/9 in 26 overs. Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Owen bagged two wickets apiece.Australia were set a revised 131-run target in 26 overs as per the DLS method. Their run chase began shakily, with Arshdeep Singh removing the dangerous Travis Head in the second over.However, skipper Mitchell Marsh helped his side seal victory, staying unbeaten on 46 off 52 balls. Keeper-batter Josh Philippe also played an impactful 37-run knock in 29 balls. Arshdeep, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel picked up one scalp each as Australia chased the target in 21.1 overs.Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated a buzz among the fans:#1 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli disappoint on Team India comebackSenior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to international cricket for the first time since India's 2025 Champions Trophy in March. Their comeback was one of the biggest talking points ahead of the ODI series opener.However, the two had a dismal outing. Rohit scored eight runs from 14 balls during his brief stay at the crease. He was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, edging it to the second slip.Kohli bagged an eight-ball duck. The veteran batter perished while chasing an outside off-stump ball from Mitchell Starc and was caught at backward point.#2 Shreyas Iyer's short-ball woes continue to haunt himShreyas Iyer has had his fair share of troubles with the short-pitched delivery in the past. The 30-year-old has shown signs of overcoming the weakness in the recent past.However, the short-ball woes were back to haunt him as he lost his wicket to a bouncer yet again. He scored 11 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 14th over.Iyer was undone by the extra bounce. The ball brushed his glove and went straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper. Notably, this was the seventh time that he got out to Hazlewood in 13 innings across all formats, including the Indian Premier League.#3 Fan gets hit while taking a catch as Mitchell Marsh hits Mohammed Siraj for a sixMitchell Marsh hit a stunning six off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the fifth over of Australia's run chase. The pacer dished out a short-pitched ball, but Marsh stepped out of the crease and sent it over the deep cover fence for a six.The ball went into the stands, where a fan was hit on the chest as he attempted to catch the ball. The spectator was able to complete the catch despite the blow. You can watch the video below:The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.