3 moments that generated a buzz in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test ft. Sai Sudharsan

Team India secured a seven-wicket win over West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Tuesday, October 14, in the second and final Test of their home series. The Shubman Gill-led side completed a 2-0 whitewash over the visitors with the victory.The hosts chased the 121-run target on Day 5. Gill won the toss and chose to bat first. The side declared their innings at 518/5. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with the bat, scoring 175 runs off 258 balls.Skipper Gill also notched up a fine ton, remaining unbeaten on 129 from 196 deliveries. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican bagged three wickets in the innings.West Indies' batting unit let them down as they were bundled out for 248. No batter crossed the 50-run mark, with Alick Athanaze being the top-scorer with a 41-run knock from 84 balls.Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a stunning five-wicket haul. The Caribbean side were asked to bat again as the follow-on was enforced.The touring side put up a strong fight as John Campbell (115 off 199 balls) and Shai Hope (103 off 214 balls) hit centuries. Justin Greaves was not out on 50. He formed a crucial 79-run partnership for the 10th-wicket with Jayden Seales.They were bowled out for 390 on Day 4. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets apiece. Shubman Gill and Co. went past the target without much trouble.KL Rahul finished with an unbeaten 58-run knock off 108 balls, while Sai Sudharsan scored 39 runs from 76 deliveries. Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling exploits.On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the Test that generated a buzz among the fans:#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after a mix-up with Shubman GillYashasvi Jaiswal's splendid 175-run knock in the first innings ended with an unfortunate run-out. In the 92nd over, the southpaw played a drive towards mid-off against Jayden Seales' bowling.He set off quickly, hoping to steal a single. However, his partner, Shubman Gill, took a couple of steps before retreating and getting back into the crease at the non-striker's end.Jaiswal was halfway down the pitch at the time. The throw came at the wicketkeeper's end, and the left-handed batter had to walk back to the pavilion.Jaiswal was visibly disappointed with the dismissal. He missed out on a well-deserved double century, and the run-out was one of the biggest talking points from the match.#2 Sai Sudharsan pulls off a sensational catch at short-legWest Indies opener John Campbell was dismissed after scoring 10 runs off 25 balls in his team's first innings. He lost his wicket, thanks to an incredible catch by Sai Sudharsan at short-leg.On the second ball of the eighth over, Campbell went for the sweep off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. He seemed to have got a good connection, but ended up hitting it straight to Sudharsan at short-leg.Sudharsan tried to duck, but the ball ended up sticking to his outstretched hands. Notably, the fielder left the field after the catch for medical attention.#3 Indian captain Shubman Gill's decision to enforce the follow-on draws mixed reactionsA few fans were unimpressed with Shubman Gill's decision to enforce the follow-on after West Indies were bowled out for 248. Gill put the opposition to bat again after securing a lead of 270.A few supporters pointed out that the Indian bowlers had bowled 81.5 overs in the first innings, and opined that the hosts should have batted again instead of enforcing the follow-on.It is worth mentioning that this was the first instance in 10 years where India enforced the follow-on with a lead of less than 300. The previous occasion came against Bangladesh in 2015, where the side had a lead of 206.