3 Netherlands players who can be great additions to IPL 2024 ft. Bas de Leede

The Netherlands showcased remarkable performances at the 2023 ODI World Cup, instilling hope among associate members for more frequent participation on the grand stage.

As the sole non-test-playing nation in the tournament, the Netherlands caused an upset against semi-finalists South Africa and secured victories against Bangladesh, making it the first time the nation bagged two wins in a World Cup tournament.

Having endured a challenging qualifying campaign, where the Dutch team emerged victorious against formidable opponents such as the West Indies and Scotland, the Netherlands made their place in the 10-team tournament in India. Despite ending the World Cup placed last, their performances highlighted a lot of promising talent on their squad that no-doubt caught the attention of IPL teams looking to bloster their squad next year.

Let's take a look at 3 Netherlands players who can be great additions to IPL 2024:

#3 Roelof van der Merwe

Roelof van der Merwe has played in the IPL

Contributing significantly to two of the Netherlands' major World Cup triumphs, Roelof van der Merwe always wanted to be a performer instead of a superstar.

He is a fighter - with the ball and with the bat lower down the order. For instance, against South Africa, he entered the game alongside Scott Edwards in the 34th over with the Dutch at 140 for 7. He got going with 15 runs off Gerald Coetzee.

This year, he played for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape where he bagged 20 wickets as well as the Bowler of the Season award. He will play for the Royals in CPL and remains one of the many players who are performers across the globe.

#2 Bas de Leede

A genuine all-rounder

One of Netherlands' key players, Bas de Leede is the seam bowling all-rounder tailor-made for T20 cricket. He can ball across the innings - take the new ball and even close out the innings.

With the bat, he has shown the ability to not only soak up pressure, but also unleash the big shots if need be. After a brief stint in South Africa, he fully committed himself and played a pivotal role in propelling his side to the World Cup through his comprehensive all-round performance against Scotland in the Qualifiers.

Additionally, he has gained experience playing for Durham in England and MI Emirates in the ILT20.

#1 Anil Teja Nidamanuru

Anil Teja Nidamanuru is a powerful batter

Born in Vijayawada and raised in New Zealand, Anil Teja Nidamanuru now proudly represents the Dutch cricket team in the World Cup. The journey of this 29-year-old cricketer reached new heights on October 6 when the Netherlands took on Pakistan in their opening match in Hyderabad.

He had already shown his prowess during the World Cup Qualifiers, where he delivered a remarkable innings of 111 runs in 76 balls against the West Indies. His moment in the World Cup came in their final match against India when he smacked 54 off 39 deliveries.