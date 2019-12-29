3 of the best knocks played by Indian batsmen in Tests in 2019

Kohli notched up his 7th double hundred in Tests, with a classic 254 against South Africa

The year 2019 has been a riveting one for Indian cricket. The Indian team has strengthened its position as the best Test side in the world with some wonderful performances both at home and abroad. The year started with India defeating Australia in a Test Series for the first time in the Kangaroos’ own backyard. The fourth Test in Sydney, and the first of this year for India ended in a draw, which meant that the young brigade under skipper Virat Kohli had trumped the Aussies and won the Test series 2-1.

India then embarked on a tour to the West Indies for a two-Test series. The West Indies were thrashed in both the Tests, as India took the series 2-0. South Africa then came to India for a three-Test series, and were whitewashed by the Indian team. This year ended with India featuring in their first ever Day-Night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. India thrashed Bangladesh in their final Test of the year by an innings and 46 runs to round off an incredible year for the Indian team in whites.

This year has also seen the arrival of Rohit Sharma as a Test opener. Rohit smashed two hundreds in his first Test as opener to announce his arrival in style. Mayank Agarwal too, cemented his place in the side with some solid performances with the bat.

In this article, let us look at three best knocks played by Indian batsmen in 2019 in Tests.

#3. Mayank Agarwal- 215 Vs South Africa

Agarwal marked his first Test in India as an opener with a classic double hundred.

Mayank Agarwal marked his first Test in India as an opener with a classic double hundred against the Proteas at Vishakhapatnam. The stylish opening batsman combined caution with aggression and smashed 215, his first double century in Tests, to help India thrash South Africa by 203 runs.

In his 371-ball stay, Agarwal smashed 23 fours and six sixes to flatten the South African bowling attack with dexterous drives and sumptuous flicks. His opening partnership of 317 runs with Rohit Sharma enabled India to push South Africa out of the game.

Rohit Sharma.

