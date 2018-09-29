3 oldest players to score a century in ODIs

Jayasuriya finds a place on this list.

One-day cricket has always been known as a youngsters' game. It takes a toll on the player as it demands a lot of physical activity. To score a century in one-day cricket, a player should not only be well-equipped to play a wide range of shots and get boundaries but also have the awareness to rotate strike and get some quick singles and doubles.

While a century is an achievement any cricketer craves for, some cricketers have been more fortunate to get a century when they are relatively older. In this article, we look at the three oldest cricketers ever to score a century in ODIs.

#3 Ed Joyce ( 39 years 111 days )

Ed Joyce made his way to this list with a century against Afghanistan

Ed Joyce is one of the most popular cricketers to have ever played for Ireland. He is also one of the very few cricketers to have played for two countries ( Ireland and England ). At the beginning of 2018, Ed Joyce slammed a century against UAE in the tri-series (also featuring Scotland) at Dubai.

After being put to bat first by Ireland, UAE could only put up a paltry score of 222-9 in 50 overs. Rameez Shahzad was the top scorer for UAE with 75 off 111. Niall O'Brien was really good behind the stumps and took five catches.

In return, Ireland lost wickets in quick succession and were left reeling at 91-5. Ed Joyce then went on to add 131-run partnership with Gary Wilson for the sixth wicket to take Ireland home. He played a very calculated innings and finished with 116 off 149 balls, with 13 fours and a six.

