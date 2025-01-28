3 openers Pakistan can consider if Saim Ayub is ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 ft. Fakhar Zaman

Promising young Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub has been virtually ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy slated to be held in Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that they don't want to risk the future of the youngster by pushing him for the ICC event.

Saim fractured his right ankle during the opening day of the second Test against South Africa earlier this month. Saim's recovery was expected to take at least six weeks to recover and that is the reason why the selection committee delayed naming the CT squad.

However, Naqvi’s statement has all but sealed Saim’s fate for the upcoming tournament. He is regularly in touch with the doctors and said it will take significant time for Saim to recover completely despite the plaster coming off in the next few days.

“I am in touch with his doctors on daily basis and his ankle plaster will come off in next few days," Naqvi said.

"But it will take time for his complete recovery and we are not going to risk his future career just for the Champions Trophy. He is our asset and we him fully fit whatever time is required. I am personally monitoring his progress," the PCB chief further added.

While Fakhar Zaman is the frontrunner to replace Saim Ayub in the Pakistan CT squad, batters like Shan Masood and Imam-ul Haq are also in the fray. The selection committee might also look at some other names who could be a like-for-like replacement for Saim.

With that, let us have a look at three openers Pakistan can consider if Saim Ayub is officially ruled out of the Champions Trophy:

# 3. Shan Masood

Shan Masood could be a possible replacement for Saim Ayub. Source: Getty

The Pakistan Test captain could be in contention to make a comeback in the fifty-over format. He is a natural stroke maker but might not bring what Saim brought to the table.

The flamboyant youngster was in red-hot form during the ODI series in South Africa, scoring two centuries, so it will be a big shoe to fill. However, Shan Masood has the experience of playing at the highest level and could be an option if Saim is officially ruled out of the tournament.

Masood has a few technical deficiencies, which was on display during the Test series against South Africa and West Indies but it's a different ball game when it comes to white ball cricket. His leadership experience in Tests could also come in handy.

# 2. Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris in action during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Source: Getty

Haris hasn't been in the scheme of things recently, but given his past exploits, he could be an ideal replacement for Saim Ayub. Haris loves taking on the opposition bowlers which is essential for a modern-day white ball batter, especially in the powerplay.

Pakistan’s powerplay number have increased rapidly since the arrival of Saim Ayub so the selection committee might be tempted to have a batter who could have a similar impact. He might not be someone scoring big runs but the start at the top of the order could allow the middle order to play their natural game.

# 1. Fakhar Zaman

The swashbuckling left-handed batter should be the ideal replacement for Saim Ayub who is all but ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy slated to commence from February 19.

Fakhar has been in and out of the Pakistan team in the recent past but has the knack of playing stellar knocks in big stages. He would have fond memories from the 2017 Champions Trophy when he scored a match-winning century against India in the final to orchestrate a memorable win for Pakistan.

Fakhar after warming the benches in the initial part of the 2023 World Cup, scored a stunning century against New Zealand and ignited hopes for a semi-final berth from a hopeless situation. The southpaw is currently in UAE, playing for the Desert Vipers in ILT20 and could be a perfect inclusion in the Pakistan squad.

