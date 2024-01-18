3 openers with the most sixes in T20Is ft. Rohit Sharma 

Cricket is a game of numbers, and T20 cricket is no exception. With the fast-paced nature of the game, it's no surprise that batters are constantly looking for ways to score big and score quickly.

Hitting sixes is one of the most thrilling ways to accomplish this, and some players have established themselves by tonking countless sixes throughout their careers.

It is no secret that the opening batters are better suited to smash more sixes than anyone else. They play the first six crucial power-play overs and get the opportunity to utilize the restricted fielding conditions against a hard, new ball. More than that, they get the full allotted 20 overs to bat, giving themselves enough chances to smack a few.

One such example of an opening batter carrying his bat through and scoring runs for fun is Rohit Sharma, who made a stupendous 121* in the recently concluded third T20I against Afghanistan.

The Indian opener struck his fifth T20I ton and helped his side win the encounter and register a 3-0 series whitewash at home. During his unbeaten 121, Rohit smashed eight sixes, which earned him the record of being the opening batter with the most T20I sixes.

On that note, let's take a look at the three openers with the most sixes in T20 internationals.

#3 Paul Stirling (IRE) - 122 sixes

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Ireland's swashbuckling opener and white-ball captain, Paul Stirling, is a player with phenomenal T20I numbers and has been a consistent run-scorer up top.

The right-hander has developed from a stocky 18-year-old to being a mainstay in Ireland's batting lineup since making his debut in 2009. With 3,438 runs in 133 innings, Stirling is the fifth-highest run-scorer overall and the highest among Europeans in Twenty20 internationals.

The 33-year-old is known for providing quick-fire starts to his nation and has struck 123 sixes in T20Is. Apart from one of his sixes, all of the other 122 have come when he has opened for Ireland.

#2 Martin Guptill (NZ) - 161 sixes

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2

Although not part of the current New Zealand set-up, Martin Guptill is undoubtedly one of Kiwi's most prolific and exciting white-ball batters in history.

The Auckland-born knew a thing or two about clearing the rope. Across his 13-year-old T20I career, Guptill tonked 173 maximums, which is the second-most in the format's history.

As an opener, Guptill played 103 T20Is for New Zealand and scored 3,170 runs at an average of 32.68. He hammered 161 sixes during those innings. Although he has not officially retired from international cricket, Guptill was released from the central contract by New Zealand cricket in 2022.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 169 sixes

Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan

One of the many records that Rohit Sharma broke on Wednesday was of the player with the most T20I sixes as an opener. He was at par with Guptill at 161 sixes prior to the third T20I but unleashed himself against the Afghans to take his tally to 169 maximums.

He struck eight lusty blows en route to his incredible knock of 121* off 61 balls. He was involved in an unbeaten 190-run partnership with Rinku Singh to take India over the 200-run mark in the first innings.

In T20Is, Rohit is on top of the charts with 190 maximums in 143 innings for India. As an opener, he has played 117 matches and has accumulated 3,493 runs at an average of 32.34 and a strike rate of 142.10.

