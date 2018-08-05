Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 openers who could have performed better than Dhawan and Vijay

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.47K   //    05 Aug 2018, 12:00 IST

 

Ag
Agarwal deserves a place in the national side

After losing the first Test against England, the Indian team has a lot to ponder about before heading into their second match of the series. A major reason for Indian Cricket team's defeat was the failure of the Indian batsmen. If it was not for Virat Kohli's miraculous efforts, India would have been beaten quite comprehensively. While all the batsmen, except for the brilliant Kohli, struggled to get going, it was the openers who failed to provide a solid start in both the innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay played loose shots which led to their downfall. The other batsmen found it difficult to recover from the bad start and were thus unable to play their natural game under the excess pressure they were under, having lost two wickets so soon.

And this has been a recurring problem for some time now. Indian openers' failure to perform in overseas conditions has made life difficult for the other batsmen. There haven't been meaningful contributions from the openers and the selectors and team management should take a call on the current openers' future in the team. It is not as if there aren't other options available. Players have performed well in the domestic tournaments and India A tours and it is high time that new opening batsmen are groomed. We will look at 3 such openers who should be considered for the opening batsmen's spot in the Indian Test team.

#3 Faiz Fazal

Fazal
Fazal led Vidarbha to Ranji trophy triumph in 2017-18

Faiz Fazal has been putting up some impressive performances in the domestic circuit in the last few years. The elegant left-hand batsmen played some spectacular innings for Vidarbha in the 2017-18 Ranji season and scored 912 runs at an outstanding average of 70.15. He also scored five hundred's with 206 being his highest score in the season. Fazal was the captain of Vidarbha and was instrumental in his team's historic title victory. Even though he is 32 years old, his tight technique and calm demeanour might be the need of the hour for the Indian Test team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Mumbai Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
Analysis of India's openers for the upcoming Test series...
RELATED STORY
Five best bowling spells of Shardul Thakur's career
RELATED STORY
5 Indians who could be better openers in T20Is than...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Talking Point: Why Indian openers...
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly picks his openers for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their test average...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sourav Ganguly reveals his choice...
RELATED STORY
It's time for India to drop Shikhar Dhawan for Test...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should play county cricket before...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us