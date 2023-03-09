3 overseas bowlers who can win the Purple Cap in WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is well underway and the franchises have found their groove having played at least a couple of matches. Bowlers and batters have both made merry so far according to the conditions on offer.

Among the biggest takeaways in the league's brief start so far have been the performances of overseas pacers.

USA's Tara Norris not only became the first player from an associate nation to claim a wicket, but she also converted it into a five-wicket haul.

Soon after, Kim Garth, who was not part of the Gujarat Giants' (GG) first match, also claimed a five-wicket haul in her maiden outing.

Inevitably, it is spin bowling that has been on show across the WPL, with seven out of the top 10 wicket-takers being spinners.

Interestingly, while the Purple Cap currently resides with Indian spinner Saika Ishaque, the remainder of the list of the top ten wicket-takers so far are overseas bowlers.

The lack of wickets taken by Indian bowlers in the inaugural edition of the WPL has been glaring, to say the least, which also shows to suggest that the odds of an overseas bowler winning the WPL Purple Cap are quite high.

On that note, let's take a look at three overseas bowlers who can win the WPL 2023 Purple Cap.

#1 Tara Norris

The left-arm seamer attained a significant headstart over her peers with an exceptional, historic five-wicket haul against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

She is tasked with finding wickets in the middle overs while Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp have been given new-ball responsibilities in the seam bowling department.

Wickets have tumbled, especially for the side chasing so far and Tara Norris could capitalize on it.

She currently has five wickets after two matches and could challenge for the Purple Cap soon. Should she be consistent, she could potentially be the recipient of the first-ever WPL Purple Cap.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner

The No.1-ranked all-rounder in the world began the tournament on a sedate note.

However, she sprang to life and lived up to her credentials with a match-winning performance in the franchise's first win in the tournament over RCB.

Roped in by the Gujarat Giants (GG) for a record sum of ₹3.2 crore, the off-spinner only took one wicket across her first two matches, with her economy rate not being on the good side as well.

However, Ashleigh Gardner stepped up with figures of 3-31 and climbed to the top five of the Purple Cap list.

Having found some rhythm, the Australian is bound to capitalize on it. Moreover, as the tournament progresses, the worn-out pitches across the only two venues in use for the tournament will also assist spin even greater.

All of these factors weigh heavily in favor of the spinner, who could potentially end the campaign as the leading wicket-taker.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone

The England international is currently the No.1 spinner in the world. She showcased her ability in her debut match itself by registering figures of 2-25 and was the best bowler for the UP Warriorz.

While she followed it up with a poor display in the franchise's loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC), it could be put down to the fact that a green wicket was on offer.

She currently has three wickets in two matches and her wicket tally is bound to increase once she completely finds her rhythm in the upcoming set of matches.

Moreover, being a spinner works in her favor due to the nature of the pitches, which makes her a strong and genuine contender for the WPL 2023 Purple Cap title.

Will an overseas bowler walk away with the Purple Cap award after the WPL 2023 season? Let us know what you think.

