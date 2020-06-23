3 Pakistan cricketers who have called for the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral series

Shoaib Akhtar has even claimed that an India-Pakistan series could raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

India and Pakistan last played bilateral ODIs and T20Is in 2012, and Tests in 2007.

Shoaib Akhtar has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion

India and Pakistan are part of the most fiercely contested rivalry in all of cricket, paralleled only by the Ashes. However, unlike the England-Australia ties, India and Pakistan have a long history of political differences and strained relations, which adds fuel to an already raging fire.

The two neighbouring countries last played a bilateral series in 2012, when the Men in Blue played host to Pakistan for 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is. Unfortunately for the home side, Pakistan ran away 2-1 winners in the ODIs, while the spoils were shared 1-1 in the T20Is.

The last Test series played between the two teams dates back to December 2007, when India won their first Test series against Pakistan at home in over 27 years. Newly-appointed captain Anil Kumble led his team to a 1-0 win in the 3-Test series.

Of late, many cricketers have voiced their opinions on the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral series, but given the dicey political situation, it is almost impossible to see the sides facing off anytime soon.

Nevertheless, in this article, we take a look at what 3 prominent Pakistan cricketers (former and current) have said about one of cricket's most storied rivalries.

#1 Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik in action for Pakistan

The latest cricketer to speak up in favour of the recommencement of India-Pakistan series is Shoaib Malik. In a recent interview with pakpassion.net, he compared the rivalry to the Ashes and added that the Pakistan team is always shown a lot of love and support in India.

"I think the world badly needs this rivalry to resume, in the same way that world cricket needs the Ashes. Could England and Australia imagine Test cricket without an Ashes series? Both series are played with the same kind of passion and have such a great history, so it is a shame that we don't play right now," said Malik.

"Also, I have Pakistani friends who love to talk about Indian cricketers with respect and admiration. Similarly, I and my Pakistan team-mates are given such love and support when we play in India so it is a rivalry that I would like to see return as soon as it is possible," he added.

The all-rounder is 38 years old and has already retired from Tests and ODIs. However, he is still active in the T20I format, although an India-Pakistan series would have to take place in the very near future if it is to feature Malik.

Interestingly, the veteran is married to Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, and a bilateral series could be in the best interests of both husband and wife.

#2 Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar is one of the fastest bowlers of all time

Shoaib Akhtar has never been one to shy away from controversy and he has proved the same even after his retirement from the sport. In April 2020, the pacer stated on his YouTube channel that an India-Pakistan bilateral series would help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rawalpindi Express claimed that the money generated from broadcasting the historic event could be used by both governments to save lives.

"I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. These two countries can help in generating a great amount of funds. Both sides will play for humanity," he said.

"For the first time, there will be no loser, there is everything to gain, imagine Indian team winning the match, and the funds going to Pakistan as well and vis-a-vis," Akhtar added.

While the former fast bowler is not wrong in saying that the series could generate unmatched revenue, he has come under a lot of criticism for suggesting that lives should be risked for a cricket match. Cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sreesanth have firmly suggested that Akhtar's proposal is foolhardy.

#3 Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja

Soon after Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja suggested that the two countries 'need to take a chance' and resume cricket. He said that a bilateral series would go a long way in soothing the turbulent political situation.

Speaking in a YouTube video, the commentator stated that he is ready for an India-Pakistan bilateral series.

“I don’t know why there is unwanted pressure in cricket. Through cricket, we can learn and understand each other. We need to take a chance. I am ready for an India-Pakistan series,” said Raja.

“We need to take baby steps. In the 2019 World Cup, the India-Pakistan match was a high point. The broadcasters, administrators need the India-Pakistan match. Fans need to push for the matches to be organised at a neutral venue,” he added.

Like Akhtar's statements, Raja's claims were met with a lot of criticism. It is easy to understand both sides of the argument but the ongoing pandemic has only worsened the political situation in both countries, and perhaps now is not the right time to rekindle talks of a resumption.