3 Pakistani players who deserve better than the 2 losses in 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Naseem Shah

Pakistan's unpredictability was put to notice again on Sunday, June 9, as they faced a disappointing defeat in their 2024 T20 World Cup game against India. After the bowlers stepped up on the big occasion, the batting unit failed miserably to chase down a paltry target of 120 in New York.

With back-to-back losses against the USA and India, the Men in Green are doubtful of qualifying for the Super 8 stage. However, they have an outside chance to reach the next stage, if they win the remaining two games by a big margin or other results fall in their favor.

But, who among the 15-member squad deserved better results than what has transpired in these two games? Let's look at three players who performed well, but couldn't see the team fare well so far in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#1 Haris Rauf

Since being hit for two sixes in the 2022 T20 World Cup by Virat Kohli, Haris Rauf has been going through a rough patch and is leaking far too many runs. In the USA game, he kept the batters in check in his first three overs, while also taking a wicket.

However, when tasked to defend 15 off the final over, Rauf crumbled under pressure as his low full-tosses resulted in boundaries and the USA tied the game and ultimately secured a victory in the super over.

On June 9, the right-arm pacer was welcomed by three boundaries, courtesy of Rishabh Pant. However, in his second over, Rauf made a comeback by taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and giving away only one run.

Brought back into the attack in the 18th over, Rauf got back-to-back wickets of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. With figures of 3/21, he restricted India's total to a meagre 119. After his credible performance, he will certainly be distraught by the outcome of the India game.

#2 Mohammad Amir

The return of Mohammad Amir bolstered Pakistan's bowling attack, as his experience and skills could be crucial in big tournaments. Against the USA, Amir executed his strategies well to keep the batters mum, especially in the clutch 19th over, when he gave away only six runs. He finished with figures of 1/25 off four overs, before the game went on to the super over.

As a result, he was entrusted with Babar Azam to bowl the super over, but a few extras and over-throws meant Pakistan failed to win the game.

On Sunday, the veteran pacer conceded 16 runs off the first two overs, with his impressive seam representation. Amir's third over was a turning point in India's innings, as he had Pant caught at mid-off while dismissing Ravindra Jadeja on a golden duck. The 32-year-old ultimately ended with figures of 2/23, helping to restrict India to a low total. The loss will hurt Amir, as he did his best to put the Men in Blue under pressure with crucial breakthroughs.

#3 Naseem Shah

The young pacer was caught on camera, crying after Pakistan's defeat to India. It all happened out of sheer disappointment as Naseem Shah has been the best bowler for the Men in Green so far in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In the USA game, he broke the opening stand by dismissing Steven Taylor and finished with figures of 1/26 off four overs.

The clutch game against India saw Naseem had Virat Kohli caught at point on only his third delivery of the game. In his next over, the 21-year-old breached the defense of Axar Patel, who was constructing a crucial partnership with Pant.

Naseem's third over witnessed him getting rid of Shivam Dube in a soft dismissal, and he ended his fourth over with only three runs. As a result, he finished with an excellent showing of 3/21.

With the bat, Naseem hit two fours in the last over, but it proved to be too late as the entire batting unit failed to rise to the occasion.

