3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs WI 1st Test

Team India are set to begin their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with a Test series against the West Indies. The first of the two-match series is set to be played in Dominica from Wednesday, July 12.

Rohit Sharma and Co. last played in the WTC final against Australia, which they lost by a comprehensive 209-run margin. However, the fact that they have got to both WTC finals so far speaks volumes about the consistency that they have shown in the longest format of the game.

West Indies, meanwhile, are on the other end of the spectrum. They have failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, and will be determined to start again on a fresh note. They will certainly be up against it against the visitors and the Men in Maroon will need some inspirational performances to give their fans some joy.

With some new faces in both camps, the face-offs between veteran players could well decide the winner of the first Test in Dominica. On that note, let's take a look at three such player battles:

#3 Kraigg Brathwaite vs Ravichandran Ashwin

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has been prolific for his team in the longest format of the game and holds the key if they are to do well in this series. He has shown that he has the ability to bat long and bat big.

However, it certainly won't be straightforward against the spinners, especially Ravichandran Ashwin. While Brathwaite has scored 122 runs against Ashwin in Tests, the veteran off-spinner has also dismissed the opener four times.

This match-up could tempt captain Rohit Sharma to bring Ashwin into the attack early to test Brathwaite's resolve.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Alzarri Joseph

Rohit Sharma, over the past four years, has proved his mettle as a Test opener across most conditions. Opening in the Caribbean could be another interesting challenge for him.

The right-hander likes to take on the short ball, scoring plenty of runs via pulls and hooks. However, sometimes those shots also lead to his dismissal, especially against bowlers who can rush him with pace or extra bounce.

This is where his match-up with young West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph could be an interesting one. Joseph has bowled just 21 balls to Rohit in Tests, conceding nine runs but has also picked up his wicket once.

Rohit has been pretty vocal about how he will back his shots and that should make this an interesting watch.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Jason Holder

Virat Kohli has an impressive record in the West Indies, having smashed a double hundred during the 2016 tour. However, over the years, his weakness against the fourth-stump line has been exploited by a number of teams and the West Indies will look to do the same.

All-rounder Jason Holder has had quite a bit of success against Kohli in Tests. He has conceded 69 runs in 144 balls against the superstar batter and has dismissed him twice.

With the extra bounce that Holder generates and the ability he has to nip the ball away from the right-hander, this could be another interesting battle.

