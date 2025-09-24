3 player battles to watch out for in India vs Bangladesh, Match 16 of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India and Bangladesh will square off in the upcoming Super Fours match of the 2025 Asia Cup on Wednesday, September 24. The contest will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Ad

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side have enjoyed a dominant run in the continental event. They come into the encounter with a four-match unbeaten streak this edition.

The Men in Blue clinched victories against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and Oman in the group stage. They kicked off their Super Fours campaign with a clinical six-wicket win over Pakistan at the same venue.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, beat Hong Kong and Afghanistan in the group round, while suffering a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka. However, they made amends by trumping Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening match of the Super Fours.

Ad

Trending

India clearly have the upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head numbers. They have won 16 out of their 17 matches between the two sides, with Bangladesh's solitary win coming in November 2019.

With two points and a net run rate of 0.689 after one match, India are the table-toppers of the Super Fours. Bangladesh also have two points in one match, but are placed third, with a net run rate of 0.121.

On that note, let's take a look at player battles to watch out for in the IND vs BAN 2025 Asia Cup clash:

Ad

#1 Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Opener Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer in the 2025 Asia Cup. The southpaw has amassed 173 runs across four innings at an excellent strike rate of 208.43.

He played a blistering 74-run knock off 39 balls in the side's Super Fours match against Pakistan and was adjudged the Player of the Match. Bangladesh would want to get rid of the swashbuckling batter early, given his ability to take the game away from the opposition.

Ad

Senior pacer Taskin Ahmed could be captain Litton Das' best bet against Abhishek. The fast bowler has claimed five wickets across three innings at an economy rate of 9.08 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib played two matches in the group stage for Bangladesh but was benched in the subsequent fixtures. The team management could consider bringing him back, as he has an impressive record against Abhishek.

Sakib dismissed the batter twice during Bangladesh's three-match away T20I series against India last year.

Ad

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (India) vs Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been in wonderful form lately. During the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), he amassed 717 runs from 16 outings. He became the first non-opener to cross the 700-run mark in a single season.

The dynamic batter played a crucial knock against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup group stage. He remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls. However, he was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the side's opening match of the Super Fours and will be keen to bounce back.

Ad

Bangladesh could rely on left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman when Suryakumar is at the crease. The 30-year-old has been the side's most successful bowler in the competition, bagging seven scalps across four innings.

Mustafizur has dismissed Suryakumar three times in eight T20 innings, while the batter has scored 61 runs from 34 balls against the Bangladeshi bowler.

#3 Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh) vs Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Towhid Hridoy is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in the 2025 Asia Cup, chalking up 124 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 124.50. He is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming game.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav could look to counter Hridoy with spin. The batter was dismissed twice by spinners when the two sides competed in a three-match T20I series in 2024. He has been out to spinners 19 times in 41 T20I innings.

Kuldeep Yadav could very well be that option, considering his stunning form. The left-arm spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker of the edition, picking up nine wickets from four innings at an economy rate of 6.

Ad

With both teams expected to come out all guns blazing in the important tie, the Super Fours clash promises to entertain fans. While India could be the firm favorties, Bangladesh have shown in the past that they can surprise any given team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news