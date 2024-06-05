3 player battles to watch out for in India vs Ireland, Match 8 of 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Rohit Sharma vs Joshua Little

India and Ireland will begin their respective T20 World Cup 2024 campaigns by facing off at the Nassau County Cricket Club in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The two teams have played a couple of T20I series over the past two years, with Ireland being highly competitive against the Men in Blue.

The conditions in New York have aided the bowlers a lot more and batting certainly hasn't been like a walk in the park. While India may be considered favorites, Ireland's quality cannot be underestimated as they have some promising names in their team with a mix of experience and youth across departments.

On that note, let's take a look at the three match-ups that India and Ireland need to be wary of as they could determine the result of the game:

Trending

#3 Paul Stirling vs Jasprit Bumrah

Modern-day T20 cricket has underlined the importance of making the most of the powerplay restrictions and that's exactly what Ireland captain Paul Stirling would try to do. An experienced campaigner, Stirling's explosive game up top is well known and India will need to be careful.

However, the Men in Blue have arguably the best T20 bowler in the world at the moment in Jasprit Bumrah, who could be a counter to Stirling's threat. Bumrah has bowled just one delivery to Stirling in T20Is, but has dismissed the latter on that delivery.

If New York continues to provide help up front for the pacers, Bumrah will have his tail up to make it two from two against Stirling.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Geoge Dockrell

Virat Kohli against spin had been an area where several teams had been targeting the star batter, especially in the shortest format over the past few years. However, as all great players do, Kohli unleashed the slog sweep shot against the spinners in IPL 2024 and attained great success.

He has averaged 58.40 against spinners in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 137.08 and has hit 15 sixes. George Dockrell has enough experience under his belt and will know that Kohli will look to be more aggressive than usual against the Irish left-arm spinner.

This could be a fascinating contest even if Kohli opens and if Dockrell has to bowl to him in the powerplay.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Joshua Little

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had a sensational 2023 World Cup where he set the tone at the top with ultra-aggressive stars. India will be hoping for the same from their skipper in the T20 World Cup. Rohit had a terrible time in the previous edition a couple of years ago and would be keen to prove a point that he isn't done yet in the shortest format.

However, the veteran opener has had massive problems against left-arm pacers, especially when there's late movement. Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, and many other pacers have troubled him in T20 cricket and Ireland's Joshua Little will look to take inspiration from the game.

Pacers have done well in New York so far and Little could be Ireland's X-factor to rock Rohit and company early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback