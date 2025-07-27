3 players to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 30 wickets in an away country in Tests ft. Ravindra Jadeja

An all-rounder is a luxury for any team across all formats of the sport. Their contributions in both departments provide the right balance to the side and help them achieve results in their favor. The performances become special when they come on the opposition's soil, and keep the team in good stead in crunch moments.On Sunday (July 27), Ravindra Jadeja became the first Indian and third overall to score over 1,000 runs and take 30+ wickets in an away country. He achieved the feat in the fourth Test fixture against England at Manchester.On that note, let's take a look at two other players to have achieved a similar double on overseas soil.#1 Wilfred RhodesWilfred Rhodes played in 58 Tests for England from 1899 to 1930. He garnered 2,325 runs at an average of 30.19, with two centuries. He also bagged 127 wickets, which included six fifers.Rhodes exhibited impressive performances on Australian soil, achieving the double of 1,000 runs and 30+ wickets. He scored 1,032 runs in 20 games, while also registering his top score of 179. With the ball, he secured 42 wickets, with the best match figures of 15/124.#2 Garry SobersThe legendary West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers made his Test debut against England at Kingston in 1954.Sobers went on to play for 20 years until 1974, scoring 8,032 runs in 93 games at an average of 57.78, with 26 centuries. His top score of 365* came against Pakistan at Kingston in 1958.Sobers produced brilliant performances on English soil, where he garnered 1,820 runs &amp; 62 wickets in 21 games. The large proportion of the contributions came during the West Indies' tour to England in 1966.Sobers was sensational to rack up 722 runs and take 20 wickets, which also helped the Caribbean outfit to win the series 3-1. The same series also witnessed him producing his best match figures of 8/80.#3 Ravindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja etched his name into history books after he maintained his supreme performances in the ongoing Test series against England. His ability to soak up the pressure with his solid defense and temperament put India in a sweet spot in the Manchester Test.Making his Test debut in 2012, Jadeja has emerged as one of India's finest all-rounders to grace the game. At the time of writing, he is batting on 53* and has stitched an unbeaten 100-run stand with Washington Sundar (58*) to save the Test match for the visitors.With this knock, Jadeja has amassed 1,042 runs and scalped 34 wickets in 16 matches on English soil. As a result, he has become the first Indian to achieve a double in the longest format.Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja has now accumulated 400 runs in this series, with five centuries. It also marks his highest contributions as a batter in any series of his career. His finest performances with the ball came during the 2014 Tour, where he picked up nine wickets.