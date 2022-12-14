3 players who can pick most wickets in IND vs BAN 1st Test

The bowling departments of both India and Bangladesh have some injury concerns ahead of the first Test to be played in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The hosts will be without their key pacer Taskin Ahmed and a reported stiff back to Shakib Al Hasan has the Bangladesh skipper in doubt for the first Test.

The visitors too have problems of their own, as they are without arguably their three frontline Test bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami.

The pitch in Chattogram has historically suited batting, and that means that both bowling line-ups will need inspired performances.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who can make a defining impact in the Chattogram Test:

#3 Taijul Islam

ICC @ICC



Keshav Maharaj's whirlwind innings comes to an end for 84.



#SAvBAN | #WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvBAN-Test2 A 10th five-for for Taijul IslamKeshav Maharaj's whirlwind innings comes to an end for 84. A 10th five-for for Taijul Islam 👏Keshav Maharaj's whirlwind innings comes to an end for 84.#SAvBAN | #WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvBAN-Test2 https://t.co/JEFP3jcSkK

Taijul Islam is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. In five Tests, the left-arm spinner has picked up 24 wickets.

With Taskin Ahmed ruled out and Shakib Al Hasan in a race against time to get fit for the Test, Taijul will arguably be Bangladesh's most important bowler.

Moreover, Indian batters, especially the middle order, have had a history of struggling against left-arm spinners. If Bangladesh are to do well in the first step, Taijul Islam will need to step up.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

For almost a decade, Ravichandran Ashwin has been India's main weapon in Tests in the subcontinent.

The off-spinner has arguably been one of the best Test bowlers in the world for quite a while now, and the visitors will hope that he steps up again in the absence of some other star bowlers.

In four Tests against Bangladesh, Ashwin has picked up 16 wickets at an impressive average of 23.12. With a number of left-handers in the Bangladesh ranks, the veteran off-spinner will fancy his chances to get to 450 Test wickets by the end of the first Test.

#1 Axar Patel

Akshar Patel @akshar2026



A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. 13/2/21 🗓A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. @BCCI 13/2/21 🗓A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. @BCCI https://t.co/1I2tITK9Zl

One player who doesn't seem to find Test cricket difficult at the moment is Axar Patel.

The all-rounder hasn't had the greatest of times in white-ball cricket of late, but there's no doubt that Axar has become a vital cog for his side in Test cricket, especially in the subcontinent.

In just six Tests, Axar has picked up 39 wickets at a ridiculous average of 12.43. The absence of Ravindra Jadeja makes his role even more crucial, as he will need to form a good partnership with Ashwin while bowling in tandem. Axar will hope to make a huge impact in his first overseas Test.

Poll : 0 votes