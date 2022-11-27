3 players who can pick the most wickets in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India's bowling unit struggled as New Zealand coasted to a seven-wicket win in the first of the three-match ODI series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. Apart from Umran Malik, no other Indian bowler could really make any contribution of note.

The Kiwi bowlers, on the other hand, read the conditions better than the visitors and hit the hard lengths, making it tough for the batters to hit through the line. Both bowling attacks could once again be tested as Seddon Park in Hamilton can also be a high-scoring venue at times.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who can make a telling contribution in the second ODI:

#3 Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson, with his searing pace, proved just why the Kiwis use him as an enforcer with a slightly older ball as he caused problems for the Indian batters in the first ODI.

He picked up the three crucial wickets of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav to ensure the visitors didn't get the platform they wanted to go berserk at the backend of their innings.

The hard lengths that Ferguson hits consistently aren't easy for the batters to negotiate, especially when he uses his change of pace. Ferguson keeps the batters guessing and has a great chance to back up his performance at Eden Park with a similar one in Hamilton.

#2 Matt Henry

Matt Henry went wicketless in the first ODI but was pretty economical, going at just 4.8 runs per over. India are well aware of the threat that Henry possesses, as it was his destructive opening spell in the 2019 World Cup semi-final that hurt the Men In Blue.

Henry also has an impressive record at Seddon Park, picking up 11 wickets from the five ODIs he has played at this venue, at an economy rate of just 4.63. He will certainly be a dangerous customer even if he gets a hint of swing with the new ball.

#1 Umran Malik

ODI debutant Umran Malik was arguably the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first ODI. Although he conceded 62 runs in his 10 overs, Malik picked up the wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Even when Tom Latham and Kane Williamson smashed others to all parts of the ground, Umran was the long figure who hurried the hosts with his searing pace.

It's all about rhythm for the speedster and if he gets into the groove, Malik has the ability to run through the Kiwi batting line-up.

