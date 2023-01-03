3 players who can pick most wickets in IND vs SL 1st T20I

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns against each other in a three-match T20I series beginning on Tuesday (January 3) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the ODI World Cup in sight, the Men in Blue seem to have rested a number of their key players and will be led by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have named a pretty strong side and have already proven by winning the Asia Cup 2022 that they are no pushovers. Bowlers from both teams will have their work cut out, as the Wankhede Stadium often ends up becoming a pretty tough ground to control the flow of runs.

Along with skill, smartness will also be a crucial factor for bowlers as they will need to read the situation well and hold their nerve, especially at times when it is an absolute run-fest. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could still end up having a good outing on the batting-friendly pitch in Mumbai:

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Arguably one of the best T20 bowlers in the world at the moment, Wanindu Hasaranga once again picked up the highest number of wickets in the T20 World Cup. His tally of 31 wickets across two T20 World Cups is simply astonishing and speaks volumes about his ability to pick breakthroughs.

Hasaranga has also tasted success at the Wankhede Stadium, having picked up eight wickets in just four games, with best figures of 5/18. He has also picked up 10 scalps in seven matches against India in the shortest format and has an economy rate of just 6.79. Despite the shorter boundaries in Wankhede, the Indian batters will need to be careful and not make the mistake of taking Hasaranga lightly.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal had a sensational IPL 2022 season, in which he picked up 27 wickets and won the Purple Cap. However, the leg-spinner's form dipped a bit in the build-up to the T20 World Cup and that meant that he once again failed to get even a single game at the showpiece event.

Chahal also looked a bit off-color against New Zealand and questions have been raised about his spot in the Indian T20I team.However, the positive for him is that he is playing in Mumbai, where he has good memories of a fantastic IPL 2022 season. Chahal also has enough experience of bowling on smaller grounds and that certainly gives him a genuine chance of making a strong comeback.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is likely to be the highest wicket-taker in the first T20I because of the kind of breakout year that he had in international cricket. In 2022, Arshdeep played 21 matches and picked up a staggering 33 wickets, filling the big shoes of Jasprit Bumrah.

Under the lights at the Wankhede Stadium, the new ball tends to swing both ways and if Arshdeep finds the right rhythm, he could well knick off a couple of wickets straightaway. His ability to bowl yorkers almost at will makes him threatening towards the backend of the innings.

