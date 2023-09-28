3 players who can replace Ashton Agar in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad ft. Marnus Labuschagne

Australia's left-arm off-spinner Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the 2023 World Cup in India. As per a report by The Daily Telegraph, Agar is still in the process of recovering from a calf injury, which also kept him out of the recently concluded ODI series against India.

Ashton Agar has been grappling with calf issues for an extended period now. He initially sustained a minor calf tear during his training sessions with Western Australia before the Australian team embarked on their tour of South Africa. Although he made a return for the ODI series, he had to be withdrawn after the first match due to persistent soreness in his calf.

Here we take a look at three players who can replace Ashton Agar in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad:

#3 Tanveer Sangha

Australia currently have Adam Zampa as their lead leg spinner, but they can also include young leggie Tanveer Sangha. He has been impressive for Australia in his short international career so far. On his debut, he picked up four wickets and conceded just 31 runs against South Africa.

The leg-spinner is currently with the Australian ODI team in India and could be drafted into the World Cup squad as a back-up to Adam Zampa. There will be favorable conditions on offer in the World Cup where Australia would want to have two attacking leg-spinners and this is where Sangha and Zampa can be ideal, more so in the absence of Ashton Agar.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne was not named in the initial Australian squad, but he has piled up runs in the limited window of opportunity since. He slammed a ton against South Africa and guided Australia in a tricky chase, he then looked one of the best batters in India and with his handy leg-spin, he can be a real force to reckon with in the middle order.

Since his recall to the Australian side for the start of the South Africa series, Labuschagne has been topping the batting charts with 349 runs at 58.16 and a strike rate of 93.56. However, he has not been used as a leg spinner too much and this could well, act against him. However, his ability to counter spin with aplomb makes him a viable option in the middle order.

#1 Matt Short

Matt Short, possessing notable power, height, and serving as a valuable off-spin bowler, is a strong contender for securing the 15th spot in Australia's World Cup squad.

He was always in the reckoning to replace Travis Head at the top of the order, but now with the injury to Ashton Agar, he can be a good replacement in the squad. He can bat in the top order, can add power in the middle order as well and showed great control with the ball in the first ODI against India.

Glenn Maxwell troubled the Indian batters with his skiddy off-spin in the third ODI and Matt Short with his all-round skills can be a real asset in the side.