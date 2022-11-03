3 players who can replace Babar Azam as Pakistan's T20I captain

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has come under the scanner following an underwhelming campaign with the bat in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

In addition to Babar's struggles on the batting front, his leadership skills have also been put to the test a couple of times in the showpiece T20 event. The star batter received widespread criticism for keeping spinner Mohammad Nawaz until the 20th over in the high-octane clash against India on October 23.

He also came in for criticism after Pakistan went down against Zimbabwe in a low-scoring thriller.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Wasim Akram said, "Babar Azam won't sacrifice his spot for the team. He has to learn the difference between the captain and the leader". (To The Pavilion). Wasim Akram said, "Babar Azam won't sacrifice his spot for the team. He has to learn the difference between the captain and the leader". (To The Pavilion).

With the tide against him, let's explore three candidates who can replace Babar as Pakistan's captain in the shortest format.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most experienced player in the Pakistan side. With a calm head on his shoulder, the wicketkeeper-batter is arguably the best candidate to replace Babar as Pakistan's T20I captain.

He has significant leadership experience under his belt, having led the Multan Sultans to the coveted Pakistan Super League (PSL) title last year. Rizwan also has enough international experience to lead the Men in Green.

Being a wicketkeeper and having a full view of the ground, Rizwan would be the ideal person to call shots as Pakistan look ahead in the future.

He has already led the country in two Tests. However, Rizwan is yet to captain Pakistan in limited-overs cricket.

#2 Shadab Khan

Adnan Rajput @BeczItsRajput

#PAKvSA #ShaheenShahAfridi Shadab Khan or Shaheen should be the future captain of Pakistan team, both give 100% effort and support. Shadab Khan or Shaheen should be the future captain of Pakistan team, both give 100% effort and support. #PAKvSA #ShaheenShahAfridi

All-rounder Shadab Khan is another player who has the ability to lead Pakistan in T20Is. He is a regular member of the T20I side and could be a good option to replace Babar.

A consistent performer in the shortest format of the game, the current vice-captain can lead the side from the front and motivate his teammates.

Shadab has already led the Men in Green in three T20Is, winning one and losing two.

#3 Shaheen Afridi

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has emerged as a global star and is widely respected among his teammates.

He is one of the few Pakistan cricketers who is a sure-shot starter across formats and has the pedigree to replace Babar. Shaheen has already captained in the PSL, leading the Karachi Kings to the title earlier this year.

While there is a dearth of bowler captains across the globe, Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah have opened the gates. It remains to be seen if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will bestow its trust in Shaheen if they decide to rid Babar of his captaincy duties in the shortest format.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes