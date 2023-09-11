3 players who can replace Haris Rauf if he's ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 ft. Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan have been hit with a serious blow as Haris Rauf has been sidelined with a side strain. The right-arm pacer will not bowl for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against India on the reserve day and is currently being monitored by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical staff.

Rauf was far from his best on Sunday - the scheduled day of the India-Pakistan encounter. He bowled five overs, conceding 27 runs, but did not have his usual raw pace or zing with him.

Right before the play on the reserve day, PCB confirmed that Rauf would not take the field as a precaution. Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel further stated that Rauf was taken for scans after he reported some discomfort. The results have revealed slight inflammation, but much to the team's relief, there is no tear.

"He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs. About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs," Morkel said.

Pakistan still have at least one more match to play in the 2023 Asia Cup - the Super Four stage encounter against Sri Lanka on Thursday. If the Men in Green qualify for the final, that will increase the number of matches to two.

Should Pakistan continue to exercise caution keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind, here are three players who can replace Haris Rauf if he's ruled out of Asia Cup 2023.

#1 Shahnawaz Dahani

The right-arm pacer was excluded from the Asia Cup 2023 squad, and he did not take the decision lightly. He had criticized the selection committee publicly, leading him to be warned by the PCB.

The injury to Rauf, if proven serious, might prove to be Dahani's route back into the squad. He has played two ODIs in his career, with his last appearance coming during the series against the Netherlands in August 2022. He was part of the Pakistan squad that won the Emerging Asia Cup under Mohammad Haris.

Dahani's most recent appearance in competitive cricket came during the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he played four matches, taking four wickets for the Dambulla Aura.

Interestingly enough, he played in the 2022 Asia Cup but was ruled out due to a side strain, the injury that Haris Rauf is battling at the moment.

#2 Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Hasnain is probably the most like-to-like replacement for Haris Rauf at Pakistan's disposal. The right-arm pacer has raw pace in his arsenal and is an excellent talent.

He has had issues with his action in the past but was cleared over a year ago and has not had any issues since. The youngster was Shaheen Afridi's replacement for the 2022 Asia Cup and could be in contention as an injury replacement for the ongoing edition as well if things go south with Rauf.

Hasnain has played eight ODIs, claiming a five-wicket haul already in his young career. His last ODI appearance came during the ODI series against New Zealand in January 2023.

Since then, he has played in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Quetta Gladiators and the Lanka Premier League (LPL) for the champions B-Love Kandy.

#3 Zaman Khan

Every country has its version of an unorthodox bowler as an X-factor, and Pakistan have the young and rising Zaman Khan to show as their prospect. Equipping a 'slingy' action, the 21-year-old has made his mark in T20 cricket, particularly across the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well as The Hundred tournament.

He made his international debut during the T20I series against Afghanistan in March and also played the subsequent series against the visiting New Zealand side. In total, he has played six T20I matches, claiming four wickets with an economy of 6.66.

Zaman Khan does have a budding List A career as well, The right-arm pacer has played eight 50-over matches in domestic cricket, taking six wickets.

Will Haris Rauf play in the Asia Cup 2023 following his latest injury setback? Let us know what you think.