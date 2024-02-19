To maintain workload management, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the upcoming fourth Test in Ranchi, a Cricbuzz report stated. The report also suggested that Bumrah's participation in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala will depend on the outcome of the penultimate match.

Bumrah was to be rested for the third Test in Rajkot, but the team management decided to go with him for one more match before giving him the well-deserved rest.

Jasprit Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker of the series with 17 wickets at an average of 13.64, has already bowled almost 81 overs in the series so far. Considering his injury-prone body, it looks like a great move by the management.

In this article, we will look at three probable names who could make it to the playing XI if Jasprit Bumrah is rested from the fourth Test at Ranchi.

#3 Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar has not been successful in replicating his domestic performance at the international level so far.

Mukesh Kumar, who has been groomed by the management in all formats lately, was released from the third Test to take part in the Ranji match for his side Bengal against Bihar, where he picked up a 10-wicket haul.

However, for India, Mukesh's numbers don't inspire confidence, with him bowling too many erratic lines, which resulted in him giving up almost four runs per over in Vizag.

In all likelihood, he will be called the replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah and might even make it to the playing XI. Mohammed Shami's absence means Mukesh will have his second lifeline to make any significant ripples to justify his selection.

#2 Akash Deep

If the team management decides to try out another option apart from Mukesh Kumar, then they might go with his fellow Bengal pacer Akash Deep. He has been his accomplice in destroying batting line-ups in the Ranji Trophy in recent years.

Akash has a gift of solid seam and a quick arm twist, which makes the ball skid through and hurry the batter off the deck. It enables him to trouble batters with his stock delivery that comes inwards.

Akash also has experience sharing the new ball with his RCB fellow bowler Mohammed Siraj, which might also push the management to think about his name.

#1 Washington Sundar

With County experience, Sundar has honed his skills in both departments. Pic Getty Images

This name might shock many. But in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, if the management decides to strengthen their batting and attack English batters with spin, then Washington Sundar might be an interesting choice.

With the SG ball around, with its stitches new and firm, a spinner might get more revolutions with the new ball, which has been vindicated by the success Ravichandran Ashwin got throughout his career. And management might look to go with the unconventional route of replacing a pacer with a spin bowling all-rounder.

