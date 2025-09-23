3 players who can replace Rishabh Pant as India's vice-captain for IND vs WI 2025 Tests ft. KL Rahul

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant may not feature in the home Test series against the West Indies. The fracture that he sustained during the recently concluded Test tour is likely to keep him out of action for a while. India will host the West Indies for two Tests beginning October 2nd.
Rishabh Pant is yet to recover from the injury he suffered in England. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, he is undergoing rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. With no certainty on his return date, the selectors are likely to keep him out when they pick the squad for the upcoming series.
Notably, Rishabh Pant is India's vice-captain in the longer format. As he is likely to miss out, here are three players who can replace Pant as India's vice-captain for IND vs WI 2025 Tests.
#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal
Young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a surprise pick as India's vice-captain for the West Indies Tests in Rishabh Pant's absence. With his brilliant display in the format, Jaiswal has cemented his spot as an opener in the side.
He has not only done well in India but has also been impressive with the bat overseas. In the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Jaiswal scored 391 runs from five matches at an average of 43.44 with a hundred and two fifties.
During the recent England tour, he scored 411 runs with two centuries, carrying on his solid run overseas. At 23, Jaiswal has already notched up over 2000 Test runs with six hundreds at an average of 50.20. With age on his side, this could be the perfect opportunity for India to groom a youngster as a possible leader in the future.
#2 Jasprit Bumrah
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be an ideal choice to replace Rishabh Pant as vice-captain for the West Indies Tests, provided he plays both games. Given his workload management, Bumrah could miss the first match as he is currently also playing the Asia Cup 2025, which concludes on September 28.
Bumrah is among the senior-most players in the current Test team and has been a consistent performer in all conditions. Despite playing just three games during the recent England tour, he was India's joint second-highest wicket-taker alongside Prasidh Krishna with 14 scalps.
Moreover, Bumrah has also captained India in the format in the past. He has led in three Tests, one against England in 2022 and two against Australia in 2025, where he replaced Rohit Sharma.
#1 KL Rahul
Opener KL Rahul could be the ideal and preferred choice to replace Rishabh Pant as India's vice-captain for the West Indies Tests. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul is the most experienced player in the side.
The role would not be new to Rahul, who has served as India's Test vice-captain in the past as well. In 2021, he was named vice-captain for the away Test series against South Africa. However, he was removed as the vice-captain of the Test team owing to poor form in 2023.
He has also served as a stand-in captain of the Test team, leading the side in three matches with two wins and a loss. Rahul has carried out leadership roles in ODI and T20I cricket, apart from having captained for multiple seasons in the IPL. While both captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant were not on the field, Rahul was seen taking control multiple times on the recent England tour as well.
