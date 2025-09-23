3 players who can replace Rishabh Pant as India's vice-captain for IND vs WI 2025 Tests ft. KL Rahul

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant may not feature in the home Test series against the West Indies. The fracture that he sustained during the recently concluded Test tour is likely to keep him out of action for a while. India will host the West Indies for two Tests beginning October 2nd.

Rishabh Pant is yet to recover from the injury he suffered in England. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, he is undergoing rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. With no certainty on his return date, the selectors are likely to keep him out when they pick the squad for the upcoming series.

Notably, Rishabh Pant is India's vice-captain in the longer format. As he is likely to miss out, here are three players who can replace Pant as India's vice-captain for IND vs WI 2025 Tests.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

Young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a surprise pick as India's vice-captain for the West Indies Tests in Rishabh Pant's absence. With his brilliant display in the format, Jaiswal has cemented his spot as an opener in the side.

He has not only done well in India but has also been impressive with the bat overseas. In the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Jaiswal scored 391 runs from five matches at an average of 43.44 with a hundred and two fifties.

During the recent England tour, he scored 411 runs with two centuries, carrying on his solid run overseas. At 23, Jaiswal has already notched up over 2000 Test runs with six hundreds at an average of 50.20. With age on his side, this could be the perfect opportunity for India to groom a youngster as a possible leader in the future.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be an ideal choice to replace Rishabh Pant as vice-captain for the West Indies Tests, provided he plays both games. Given his workload management, Bumrah could miss the first match as he is currently also playing the Asia Cup 2025, which concludes on September 28.

Bumrah is among the senior-most players in the current Test team and has been a consistent performer in all conditions. Despite playing just three games during the recent England tour, he was India's joint second-highest wicket-taker alongside Prasidh Krishna with 14 scalps.

Moreover, Bumrah has also captained India in the format in the past. He has led in three Tests, one against England in 2022 and two against Australia in 2025, where he replaced Rohit Sharma.

#1 KL Rahul

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Opener KL Rahul could be the ideal and preferred choice to replace Rishabh Pant as India's vice-captain for the West Indies Tests. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul is the most experienced player in the side.

The role would not be new to Rahul, who has served as India's Test vice-captain in the past as well. In 2021, he was named vice-captain for the away Test series against South Africa. However, he was removed as the vice-captain of the Test team owing to poor form in 2023.

He has also served as a stand-in captain of the Test team, leading the side in three matches with two wins and a loss. Rahul has carried out leadership roles in ODI and T20I cricket, apart from having captained for multiple seasons in the IPL. While both captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant were not on the field, Rahul was seen taking control multiple times on the recent England tour as well.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

