Former England captain picks Shubman Gill and another young Indian batter for the next Fab Four amid Asia Cup 2025

Former England captain Stuart Broad picked Shubman Gill for the next Fab Four amid the Asia Cup 2025. He also picked young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside Gill.

Broad discussed some other potential names, such as Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Dewald Brevis, as well. However, he finally stuck to Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook, and Rachin Ravindra.

"I think Shubman Gill has got to be there in that conversation. I think Jaiswal, he's got huge talent and the ability to take the game away. There's a lad called Lhuan-dre Pretorius from South Africa, I watched him in the SA20. He strikes it like a young Graeme Smith, hits in unusual areas but clean. Dewald Brevis has got a lot of talent. Harry Brook is in that conversation; he's penned in. I think Gill's penned in. Ravindra from New Zealand, I think. So Brook, Ravindra, Gill, and Jaiswal," Broad said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast. (27:30)

Gill is currently India's T20I vice-captain. While he had a scratchy start to the Asia Cup 2025, he struck a magnificent 28-ball 47 against Pakistan in their last match. He also had a brilliant series in England as Test captain for the first time. The right-hander amassed 754 runs with four hundreds, including a double hundred.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler also agreed with the next Fab Four picked by Broad.

"Gill, especially after the summer he had in England, and Jaiswal, I'd agree with that. That is a strong Fab Four," he stated. (29:11) (via the aforementioned source)

Yashasvi Jaiswal also performed well in the same series. The young left-hander made 411 runs with two hundreds and as many fifties. Jaiswal was not named in India's 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad. However, he is among the five standby players.

What is Shubman Gill's record in international cricket?

Shubman Gill is playing all formats for India at the moment. He made his international debut in an ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019. His Test debut came a year later in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne, while his T20I debut came in 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.

He has played 55 ODIs so far, scoring 2775 runs at an average of 59.04 with eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries. In 37 Tests, Gill has made 2647 runs at an average of 41.35 with nine tons and seven fifties. The 26-year-old has 660 runs from 25 T20Is with a hundred and three half-centuries.

While Shubman Gill has already established himself as a star batter, he will be expected to carry on performing consistently across formats for a long period.

