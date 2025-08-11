3 players who can replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 in India's ODI XI ahead of 2027 World Cup ft. Sai Sudharsan

Now retired from Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli will only play ODIs for India going forward. The 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in the 50-over format, having had a prolific World Cup campaign and won the Champions Trophy in the last two years.

Ad

However, reports have filtered in claiming that India are not certain about Kohli's future with the ODI side. Gautam Gambhir and the think tank reportedly want to start their preparation for the 2027 World Cup with a young side, and the superstar batter's lack of top-level cricket could work against him in the future.

If the BCCI decide to drop Kohli from the ODI side, they shouldn't have too many problems while trying to replace him. Although the No. 3 batter is one of the best in the world - and has been for over a decade - there are a number of quality options waiting in the wings.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are three players who can replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 in India's ODI XI ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

#3 Tilak Varma

Hampshire v Essex - Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup - Source: Getty

Tilak Varma has been in and around the ODI side without ever seeming like he'll break in and seal a spot in the playing XI. He was touted to be a dark horse to be picked in the team ahead of the 2023 World Cup, but two years later, he's still no closer to nailing his role.

Ad

If India want to move on from Kohli, Tilak would certainly be in the reckoning. The southpaw has done well at the position in T20Is and clearly has the appetite to play longer knocks. He has a List A average above 52 and has been in excellent form in domestic white-ball cricket lately.

India have long searched for a left-hander in the ODI middle order, and Tilak would fit that bill. So would...

Ad

#2 Sai Sudharsan

South Africa v India - 3rd One Day International - Source: Getty

A batter who is technically solid and extremely consistent, Sai Sudharsan seems made for the ODI format. He made his debut for the country a while ago, but chances have been hard to come by for the classy left-hander.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan's List A average is even more impressive at an imposing 60.69, and more importantly, he passes the eye test with flying colors. He showed an improved tempo while maintaining his prolific run-scoring in the 2025 Indian Premier League, finishing the season with the Orange Cap.

Sai Sudharsan is assured against both pace and spin, and it seems like only a matter of time before he makes the ODI format his own.

Ad

#1 Shreyas Iyer

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

One of India's most consistent ODI batters, Shreyas Iyer might be ready for a move up to No. 3 if the team want to move on from Kohli. This would open up middle-order slots for the likes of Tilak, Rishabh Pant and maybe even Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ad

Shreyas played an integral role in India's campaigns in the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. Having worked extensively on his pace game, the right-hander has shown a great degree of improvement against hard lengths and high pace, all while sustaining his efficiency against spin.

Shreyas has made himself undroppable, and if India are without Kohli, his importance to the side will only increase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news