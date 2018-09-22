Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players fined during Asia Cup, New IPL team on the cards?... and more - Cricket News Today, 22 September 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Sep 2018

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The Asia Cup Super 4s stage began yesterday with India defeating Bangladesh quite comfortably and Pakistan edging out Afghanistan in a thrilling encounter.

There are no Asia Cup matches taking place today. Similarly, all the teams participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy are on a break today as well.

Let's take a look at all the trending news from today:

#1 Ravindra Jadeja sends strong message after comeback

Ravindra Jadeja, who made a comeback to the ODI playing XI, picked up four wickets against Bangladesh to help India achieve an easy win in their first match of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Shortly after the match, Jadeja opened up to the reporters after the match in the post-match press conference.

"I will always remember this comeback because I returned to the team after a gap of around 480 days. The earlier gaps have not been this long," Jadeja told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"I don't have to prove anything to anyone. What my ability is, I need to sharpen it. I don't have to show anyone what I can do. I need to challenge myself."

He also opened up about his chances to play in the World Cup next year.

The World Cup is still some time away, we're going to play a lot of matches before that, and I can't comment on that yet. My ambition is to perform the way I did today whenever I get the opportunity.

"Can't think about it now. My focus is to perform in this series."

"Even in Test cricket, because the last few series have been overseas, I haven't been getting chances consistently. So I was determined that whenever I get the chance I will perform, that's all that I can control. I was only focused about my own game and how I can improve further," he said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
